Worldwide Facilities Acquires Risk Management Advisory Group

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, LLC ("Worldwide"), a national wholesale insurance brokerage, managing general agency and program manager, announces the acquisition of Risk Management Advisory Group ("RMAG"), a managing wholesale broker that provides specialty personal and commercial line products to retail agents primarily in the southeast region of the United States.

"We are extremely pleased that Mitzi Herrera, Jennifer Villarino and their teams are joining our company. RMAG's business provides us with a broader geographical footprint and product offering for our wholesale brokerage platform with their emphasis on high net worth personal lines products. We look forward to the contributions that Mitzi and Jennifer's experience, knowledge, professional acumen and commitment to client relationships will surely make to Worldwide Facilities," commented Ron Austin, President of Worldwide Facilities.

Marsh, Berry & Company, Inc. served as a financial advisor to Worldwide Facilities.

About Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program manager that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

About Risk Management Advisory Group

Risk Management Advisory Group is a Managing General Agent that provides access to independent insurance agents specialty personal lines and commercial lines insurance products designed specifically for affluent clients.

