Worldwide Facilities Announces Nationwide Workers' Compensation Division and New Boston Office

BOSTON, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- National wholesale insurance brokerage and managing general agent Worldwide Facilities is proud to announce the opening of a new workers' compensation division.
The division is located on the outskirts of Boston, further expanding the company's footprint in the Northeast. Its dedicated team of 7 workers' compensation specialists is led by Senior Vice President Todd Pollock, who brings over 25 years of experience to the role. In the past, he and his team have built substantial books of business.
"The workers' compensation division offers more than a dozen markets available for nationwide risk placement," says Pollock. "Our markets will accommodate any size risk, both new and difficult to place. This new division strives to provide a package of expertise, market knowledge and the highest quality service."
The minimum premiums start as low as $1,000, and there is no maximum. Loss-sensitive options may be available for larger insureds. Most classes are accepted, including higher-hazard exposures such as healthcare, transportation, and construction. Commissions are competitive.
"Worldwide Facilities has a diverse range of products, but we didn't have brokers with specialized expertise in this area," says Davis Moore, CEO of Worldwide Facilities. "This is a $53-billion segment of the industry, and we sensed a need to expand our capabilities in this area."
"Todd's team has both broad and deep expertise in workers' compensation," adds Moore. "We're confident that insurance agents will find us a very effective partner."
Contact: Todd Pollock, Senior Vice President, Workers' Compensation
Direct: (401) 500-5911
tpollock@wwfi.com
About Worldwide Facilities, LLC
Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker and managing general agent that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.
Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: (213) 236-4509
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-facilities-announces-nationwide-workers-compensation-division-and-new-boston-office-300648254.html
SOURCE Worldwide Facilities, LLC
Share this article