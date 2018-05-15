"The workers' compensation division offers more than a dozen markets available for nationwide risk placement," says Pollock. "Our markets will accommodate any size risk, both new and difficult to place. This new division strives to provide a package of expertise, market knowledge and the highest quality service."

The minimum premiums start as low as $1,000, and there is no maximum. Loss-sensitive options may be available for larger insureds. Most classes are accepted, including higher-hazard exposures such as healthcare, transportation, and construction. Commissions are competitive.

"Worldwide Facilities has a diverse range of products, but we didn't have brokers with specialized expertise in this area," says Davis Moore, CEO of Worldwide Facilities. "This is a $53-billion segment of the industry, and we sensed a need to expand our capabilities in this area."

"Todd's team has both broad and deep expertise in workers' compensation," adds Moore. "We're confident that insurance agents will find us a very effective partner."

Contact: Todd Pollock, Senior Vice President, Workers' Compensation

Direct: (401) 500-5911

tpollock@wwfi.com

About Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker and managing general agent that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: (213) 236-4509

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-facilities-announces-nationwide-workers-compensation-division-and-new-boston-office-300648254.html

SOURCE Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Related Links

https://www.wwfi.com

