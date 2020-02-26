Worldwide Facilities Brings on Brad Foote as Senior Vice President, Specializing in Professional, Cyber and Management Liability
Feb 26, 2020, 07:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter, is pleased to announce that Brad Foote has joined the company as a Senior Vice President.
Brad will lead Worldwide Facilities' new Denver, CO office. He has more than 14 years of experience in the wholesale insurance industry and brings expertise in Professional, Cyber and Management Liability.
Brad is a graduate of the University of Northern Colorado.
About Worldwide Facilities
Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.
