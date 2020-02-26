Worldwide Facilities Brings on Brad Foote as Senior Vice President, Specializing in Professional, Cyber and Management Liability

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter, is pleased to announce that Brad Foote has joined the company as a Senior Vice President.

Brad will lead Worldwide Facilities' new Denver, CO office. He has more than 14 years of experience in the wholesale insurance industry and brings expertise in Professional, Cyber and Management Liability.