Formed in 1981, Sullivan is an insurance program manager, contract binding authority manager and wholesale broker offering its products and services nationally through retail insurance agents and brokers. Sullivan has been dedicated to providing retail producers the best possible service, professionalism and expertise, based on strong, lasting relationships with insurance companies and retail producers.

Jerry Sullivan, Chairman of Sullivan, is being retained as a consultant / Non-Executive Director to Worldwide Facilities. Hank Haldeman, President of Sullivan, joins Worldwide Facilities as Senior Executive Vice President and will continue to lead the Sullivan programs divisions as well as assume corporate responsibilities at Worldwide Facilities. Kevin Davis, President of Kevin Davis Insurance Services (KDIS) joins as Executive Vice President and will continue to lead the KDIS division.

About Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker and managing general agent that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: (213) 236-4509

CA Lic #0414108

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worldwide-facilities-completes-acquisition-of-the-sullivan-group-300637810.html

SOURCE Worldwide Facilities, LLC

Related Links

http://wwfi.com

