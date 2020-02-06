Worldwide Facilities Expands Customer Relationship Resources--Garett Kaneko Joins as EVP
Feb 06, 2020, 07:15 ET
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities, national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter, is pleased to announce that Garett Kaneko has joined the company as Executive Vice President, National Client Management and Sales.
As part of the senior management team, Garett's responsibilities will include development and enhancement of the company's relationships and relevance with its customers across Worldwide Facilities' Brokerage, MGA and Programs divisions.
Garett's experience includes leading the management of agent and broker relationships on behalf of national carriers, as well as being a wholesale insurance broker. His background also includes commercial lines underwriting, retail agency and leadership roles.
Contact:
Garett Kaneko
Executive Vice President
Cell: 925-360-6824
Email: GKaneko@wwfi.com
About Worldwide Facilities
Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.
Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: 213-236-4509
