Worldwide Facilities Hires Juliet Carrillo as Assistant Vice President, Broker - Bringing Access to Exclusive Habitational and LRO Property Programs

In her 30-year insurance career in Los Angeles, Carrillo has worked as both an underwriter and surplus lines broker, including 20 years working for surplus lines brokerages in the western region. We are excited to announce that as of January 2020, Juliet has opened up access to two different competitive, limited distribution Habitational and Lessor's Risk Property programs. For the time being, Worldwide Facilities' access to these programs is exclusively through Juliet and she is happy to work collaboratively with other Worldwide Facilities producers.

Carrillo has a strong underwriting background and detailed knowledge of underwriting guidelines and risk appetite. In her new role at Worldwide Facilities, Juliet plans to continue leveraging her knowledge and strong relationships into continued and new business opportunities.

Contact

Juliet Carrillo

Assistant Vice President, Broker

Direct: 213-236-4500

jcarrillo@wwfi.com

About Worldwide Facilities

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: 213-236-4509

SOURCE Worldwide Facilities, LLC

