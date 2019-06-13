Worldwide Facilities Hires Leah Koontz as Senior Associate Broker, Marine

LOS ANGELES, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Facilities Marine, a division of Worldwide Facilities, national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter, is pleased to announce the addition of Leah Koontz to the Los Angeles team as a Senior Associate Broker.

Koontz has been in the marine insurance business for more than 20 years. Her experience began with a position as a yacht underwriter for INAMAR; after five years, she took over the company's commercial book of business as a wholesale broker.

During more than 16 years as a commercial ocean marine broker for Arrowhead General Insurance Agency and Trafalgar Insurance Agency, Koontz solely managed commercial books of business from placement to servicing – forming strong relationships with brokers and carriers across the country.

"I plan to continue servicing my past relationships and to bring many of them to Worldwide Facilities," says Koontz. "I am so excited to be part of their marine team and look forward to a successful future."

"Leah has strong carrier relationships and a current following of retailers," adds Robert K. Riske, Senior Vice President at Worldwide Facilities. "We look to enhance our standing with those underwriters by bringing Leah onto our team."

Contact:

Leah Koontz

Senior Associate Broker, Worldwide Facilities, Marine Division

(213) 405-1911

lkoontz@wwfi.com

About Worldwide Facilities

Worldwide Facilities is a national wholesale insurance broker, managing general agent and program underwriter that has been in business since 1970. Its brokers and underwriters are industry leaders providing expertise in a wide range of specialty lines, as well as extensive contacts with carriers domestically and overseas. For more information, please visit wwfi.com.

Media Contact: Erika Guerra, EGuerra@wwfi.com, Direct: 213-236-4509

SOURCE Worldwide Facilities, LLC

