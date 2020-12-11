Worldwide Feminine Hygiene Products Industry to 2025 - Players Include Kao, Daio Paper & Ontex
Dec 11, 2020, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The feminine hygiene products market is projected to reach USD 27,737 million by 2025 from USD 20,963 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025.
Increasing the female population, rising disposable income of females, and women empowerment across the globe is expected to accelerate the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.
The reusable nature segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on nature, the reusable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Menstrual cups are considered under the reusable segment. Menstrual cups are widely used, especially in Western countries, due to their reusability. They are also durable and can last for approximately ten years. The use of reusable feminine hygiene products helps reducing waste created by the plastic, non-recyclable, and non-biodegradable materials present in disposable pads and tampons. Hence, they are considered eco-friendly products. The growth of the reusable segment can be attributed to the advantages of menstrual cups such as durability, low-cost, safety, and eco-friendliness over sanitary pads and tampons.
The sanitary napkins type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on type, the sanitary napkins segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A sanitary napkin is a type of feminine hygiene product that is worn externally, unlike tampons and menstrual cups, which are worn inside the vagina. Most women in developing countries such as India, South Africa, China, Thailand, Indonesia, among others are reluctant to use internal use feminine hygiene products such as menstrual cups and tampons and prefer sanitary napkins instead. This is a major factor driving the growth of sanitary napkins during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market from 2020 to 2025. The high growth can be attributed to the increase in government initiatives toward period poverty and menstrual hygiene management along with rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. According to the World Economic Forum, 2019, one-third of the total number of girls in South Asia miss school during their periods, often because they lack access to menstrual health products and receive little or no education about menstruation before reaching puberty. The local governments are making various efforts to tackle this issue. For instance, the government of India reduced GST on menstrual hygiene products from 12% to 0% in 2018.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Overview of the Feminine Hygiene Products Market
4.2 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Region
4.3 Asia-Pacific Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Type and Country
4.4 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Major Countries
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Increasing Female Population & Rapid Urbanization
5.1.1.2 Rising Female Literacy and Awareness of Menstrual Health & Hygiene
5.1.1.3 Rising Disposable Income of Females and Women Empowerment
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Social Stigma Associated with Menstruation and Feminine Hygiene Products
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Developing Eco-Friendly Feminine Hygiene Products
5.1.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Impact of Feminine Hygiene Products on the Environment
5.1.4.2 Lack of Facilities for Menstrual Hygiene Management
5.1.4.3 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Macroeconomic Indicators
6.1.1 Female Literacy Rate
6.1.2 Human Development Index (HDI)
6.1.3 Urbanization
6.1.4 Per Capita Income
6.2 Value Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Prominent Companies
6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.3 Raw Material Analysis
6.3.1 Superabsorbent Polymer (Sap)
6.3.2 Polypropylene (Pp)
6.3.3 Polyethylene (Pe)
6.3.4 Medical Grade Silicone
6.4 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis
6.5 Regulatory Landscape
6.6 COVID-19 Impact
6.6.1 Introduction
6.6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
6.6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
6.6.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy-Scenario Assessment
6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Feminine Hygiene Products Market
7 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Distribution Channel
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Supermarket & Hypermarket
7.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Supermarket & Hypermarket
7.3 E-Commerce
7.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on E-Commerce
7.4 Department Store
7.5 Convenience Store
7.6 Retail Pharmacies
8 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Nature
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Disposable
8.1.2 Reusable
9 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Sanitary Napkins
9.3 Tampons
9.4 Panty Liners
9.5 Menstrual Cups
10 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia-Pacific
10.3 North America
10.4 Europe
10.5 South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Evaluation Framework
11.3 Market Share Analysis
11.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in Feminine Hygiene Products Market
11.3.2 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players in Feminine Hygiene Products Market
11.4 Key Market Developments
12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles
12.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2019
12.1.1 Star
12.1.2 Emerging Leaders
12.1.3 Pervasive
12.1.4 Participants
12.2 Competitive Benchmarking
12.2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio
12.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence
12.3 Company Profiles
12.3.1 Procter & Gamble
12.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation
12.3.3 Johnson & Johnson
12.3.4 Unicharm Corporation
12.3.5 Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)
12.3.6 Kao Corporation
12.3.7 Daio Paper Corporation
12.3.8 Ontex
12.3.9 Hengan International Group Company Ltd.
12.3.10 Premier Fmcg
12.3.11 Drylock Technologies
12.3.12 Natracare LLC
12.3.13 First Quality Enterprises, Inc.
12.3.14 Bingbing Paper Co. Ltd.
12.4 SME Matrix, 2019
12.4.1 Star
12.4.2 Emerging Companies
12.4.3 Pervasive
12.4.4 Emerging Leaders
12.5 SME Profiles
12.5.1 Diva International Inc.
12.5.2 Premier Care Industries
12.5.3 Lambi
12.5.4 Hygienic Articles
12.5.5 Tzmo Sa
12.5.6 Tosama
12.5.7 Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited
12.5.8 the Keeper, Inc.
12.5.9 Alyk, Inc
12.5.10 Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co. Ltd.
12.5.11 Cotton High Tech, S.L. (Cohitech)
12.5.12 Rael Inc
12.5.13 Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd.
12.5.14 Sterne
12.5.15 Meluna
13 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwxgxr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets