Worldwide Feminine Hygiene Products Industry to 2025 - Players Include Kao, Daio Paper & Ontex

The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Nature (Disposable, Reusable), Type (Sanitary Napkins, Panty Liners, Tampons, Menstrual Cups), Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, South America) - Global Forecast to 2025" report

The feminine hygiene products market is projected to reach USD 27,737 million by 2025 from USD 20,963 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2025.

Increasing the female population, rising disposable income of females, and women empowerment across the globe is expected to accelerate the growth of the feminine hygiene products market.



The reusable nature segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on nature, the reusable segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Menstrual cups are considered under the reusable segment. Menstrual cups are widely used, especially in Western countries, due to their reusability. They are also durable and can last for approximately ten years. The use of reusable feminine hygiene products helps reducing waste created by the plastic, non-recyclable, and non-biodegradable materials present in disposable pads and tampons. Hence, they are considered eco-friendly products. The growth of the reusable segment can be attributed to the advantages of menstrual cups such as durability, low-cost, safety, and eco-friendliness over sanitary pads and tampons.



The sanitary napkins type segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the sanitary napkins segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. A sanitary napkin is a type of feminine hygiene product that is worn externally, unlike tampons and menstrual cups, which are worn inside the vagina. Most women in developing countries such as India, South Africa, China, Thailand, Indonesia, among others are reluctant to use internal use feminine hygiene products such as menstrual cups and tampons and prefer sanitary napkins instead. This is a major factor driving the growth of sanitary napkins during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the feminine hygiene products market from 2020 to 2025. The high growth can be attributed to the increase in government initiatives toward period poverty and menstrual hygiene management along with rapid urbanization in countries such as China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. According to the World Economic Forum, 2019, one-third of the total number of girls in South Asia miss school during their periods, often because they lack access to menstrual health products and receive little or no education about menstruation before reaching puberty. The local governments are making various efforts to tackle this issue. For instance, the government of India reduced GST on menstrual hygiene products from 12% to 0% in 2018.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Overview of the Feminine Hygiene Products Market

4.2 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Region

4.3 Asia-Pacific Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Type and Country

4.4 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Major Countries



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Increasing Female Population & Rapid Urbanization

5.1.1.2 Rising Female Literacy and Awareness of Menstrual Health & Hygiene

5.1.1.3 Rising Disposable Income of Females and Women Empowerment

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Social Stigma Associated with Menstruation and Feminine Hygiene Products

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Developing Eco-Friendly Feminine Hygiene Products

5.1.3.2 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Impact of Feminine Hygiene Products on the Environment

5.1.4.2 Lack of Facilities for Menstrual Hygiene Management

5.1.4.3 Supply Chain, Trade, and Economic Disruptions Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1.1 Female Literacy Rate

6.1.2 Human Development Index (HDI)

6.1.3 Urbanization

6.1.4 Per Capita Income

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Prominent Companies

6.2.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

6.3 Raw Material Analysis

6.3.1 Superabsorbent Polymer (Sap)

6.3.2 Polypropylene (Pp)

6.3.3 Polyethylene (Pe)

6.3.4 Medical Grade Silicone

6.4 Average Selling Price Trend Analysis

6.5 Regulatory Landscape

6.6 COVID-19 Impact

6.6.1 Introduction

6.6.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

6.6.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

6.6.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Economy-Scenario Assessment

6.7 Impact of COVID-19 on Feminine Hygiene Products Market



7 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Supermarket & Hypermarket

7.2.1 COVID-19 Impact on Supermarket & Hypermarket

7.3 E-Commerce

7.3.1 COVID-19 Impact on E-Commerce

7.4 Department Store

7.5 Convenience Store

7.6 Retail Pharmacies



8 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Nature

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Disposable

8.1.2 Reusable



9 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Sanitary Napkins

9.3 Tampons

9.4 Panty Liners

9.5 Menstrual Cups



10 Feminine Hygiene Products Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia-Pacific

10.3 North America

10.4 Europe

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Top Players in Feminine Hygiene Products Market

11.3.2 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players in Feminine Hygiene Products Market

11.4 Key Market Developments



12 Company Evaluation Matrix and Company Profiles

12.1 Company Evaluation Quadrant Matrix Definitions and Methodology, 2019

12.1.1 Star

12.1.2 Emerging Leaders

12.1.3 Pervasive

12.1.4 Participants

12.2 Competitive Benchmarking

12.2.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

12.2.2 Business Strategy Excellence

12.3 Company Profiles

12.3.1 Procter & Gamble

12.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Corporation

12.3.3 Johnson & Johnson

12.3.4 Unicharm Corporation

12.3.5 Essity Aktiebolag (Publ)

12.3.6 Kao Corporation

12.3.7 Daio Paper Corporation

12.3.8 Ontex

12.3.9 Hengan International Group Company Ltd.

12.3.10 Premier Fmcg

12.3.11 Drylock Technologies

12.3.12 Natracare LLC

12.3.13 First Quality Enterprises, Inc.

12.3.14 Bingbing Paper Co. Ltd.

12.4 SME Matrix, 2019

12.4.1 Star

12.4.2 Emerging Companies

12.4.3 Pervasive

12.4.4 Emerging Leaders

12.5 SME Profiles

12.5.1 Diva International Inc.

12.5.2 Premier Care Industries

12.5.3 Lambi

12.5.4 Hygienic Articles

12.5.5 Tzmo Sa

12.5.6 Tosama

12.5.7 Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited

12.5.8 the Keeper, Inc.

12.5.9 Alyk, Inc

12.5.10 Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co. Ltd.

12.5.11 Cotton High Tech, S.L. (Cohitech)

12.5.12 Rael Inc

12.5.13 Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd.

12.5.14 Sterne

12.5.15 Meluna



13 Appendix

