Worldwide Fertility Services Industry to 2027 - Increasing Insurance Coverage of IVF is Driving Growth

The "Global Fertility Services Market (2022 Edition) - Analysis By Procedure, Patients, End User, By Region, By Country (2022 Edition): Market Insights, and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fertility Services Market was valued at USD 17.45 billion in the year 2021. Growth in the historic period resulted from increasing prevalence of PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) condition, premature ovarian failure, increasing rate of male infertility and insurance coverages to IVF procedures.

In addition, technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies, rise in awareness regarding infertility treatment, and growth in number of fertility clinics are expected to drive the fertility Services market growth during the forecast period.



In addition, going forward, rising infertility rate, technological developments regarding fertility treatment, growing adoption of IVF Services to aid in pregnancy, increasing government funding supporting emergence of novel IVF solutions, rising number of same sex couples, increase in number of fertility clinics, rise in disposable income and late parenthood will drive growth.



Furthermore, factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost, low rates of IVF success, congenital abnormality occurrence and risks and side effects associated with IVF.



Scope of the Report :

The report presents the analysis of the Fertility Services market for the historical period of 2017-2021 and the forecast period of 2022-2027.

The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by value (USD Billion)

The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by Procedure (IVF, Surrogacy, Others).

The report analyses the Fertility Services Market by Patients (Female, Male, Others).

The Global Fertility Services Market has been analysed by countries ( United States , Canada , United Kingdom , Germany , France , Italy , China , India , Japan , and South Korea ).

, , , , , , , , , and ). The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of market positioning and market dynamics. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analysed in the report include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., San Diego Fertility Center, INVO bioscience, Celmatix Inc., FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Progyny Inc., CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions, Cook Medical, Monash IVF Group, Boston IVF.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Scope and Methodology



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Fertility Services Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Fertility Services Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Global Fertility Services Market Size, By Value, Year 2017-2027

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Fertility Services Market



5. Global Fertility Services Market Segmentation - By Procedure, By Patients, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Fertility Services Market: By Procedure

5.1.1 IVF - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.2 Surrogacy - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.1.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Fertility Services Market: By Patients

5.2.1 Female - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.2 Male - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.2.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Fertility Services Market: By End User

5.3.1 Fertility Clinics - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.2 Clinical Institute Research - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.3 Hospitals - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)

5.3.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2017-2027)



6. Global Fertility Services Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Fertility Services Market: By Region



7. North America Fertility Services Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

7.1 North America Fertility Services Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

7.2 North America Fertility Services Market - Prominent Companies

7.3 Market Segmentation by Procedure (IVF, Surrogacy, Others)

7.4 Market Segmentation by Patients (Female, Male, Others)

7.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Fertility Clinics, Clinical Research Institute, Hospitals, Others)

7.6 North America Fertility Services Market: Country Analysis

7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of North America Fertility Services Market - By Country, By Value, 2027

7.8 Competitive Scenario of North America Fertility Services Market: By Country

7.9 United States Fertility Services Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

7.10 United States Fertility Services Market Segmentation - By Procedure, By Patients, By End User, (2017-2027)

7.11 Canada Fertility Services Market: Size and Forecast (2017-2027), By Value

7.12 Canada Fertility Services Market Segmentation - By Procedure, Patients, By End User, (2017-2027)



8. Europe Fertility Services Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)

9. Asia Pacific Fertility Services Market: An Analysis (2017-2027)



10. Global Fertility Services Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Fertility Services Market - By Procedure, 2027

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Fertility Services Market - By Patients, 2027

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Fertility Services Market - By End User, 2027

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Fertility Services Market - By Region, 2027



12. Company Analysis

12.1 Merck KGaA

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

12.3 San Diego Fertility Center

12.4 INVO bioscience

12.5 Celmatix Inc.

12.6 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

12.7 Progyny Inc.,

12.8 CooperSurgical Fertility Solutions

12.9 Cook Medical

12.10 Monash IVF Group

12.11 Boston IVF



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cwncmf

