Worldwide Fertility Test Industry to 2028 - Sales of Fertility Testing Devices on Online Platform Present Opportunities

Fertility testing is a medical and physical testing assessment that tests the ability to naturally conceive. The fertility test includes the testing of the both the genders. The female fertility testing includes the testing of urine or saliva for the presence of ovulatory hormones. The hormones tested for the presence include luteinizing hormone, estrogen, and progesterone. On the other hand, the male fertility testing includes the testing of the semen for sperm count.



The global fertility testing market was valued at $462.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8%. This market growth is attributed to rise in the prevalence of diseases such as PCOS because women with the condition of PCOS do not ovulate every month regularly due to the overproduction of estrogen by the ovaries. Furthermore, increase in number of first-time pregnancies in women and decline in fertility rates across the globe drive the market growth. In addition, growth in awareness regarding fertility testing in both developed and developing countries boosts the market growth. Moreover, the launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy further drives the market during the forecast period. For instance, in June 2020, Modern Fertility has launched its two new products, Modern Fertility Pregnancy Test, Ovulation Test and free Modern Fertility App.

On the other hand, shift in preference of patients toward at-home fertility tests, owing to availability of easy-to-use ovulation prediction test kits and surge in market strategies such as product development and innovation by key players are expected to offer profitable opportunities for growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global fertility test market is segmented on the basis of the product, mode of purchase, application, end user, and region. By product, the market is categorized into ovulation prediction kits, fertility monitors, and male fertility testing products. The fertility monitors segment is further divided into urine-based ovulation kits, saliva-based ovulation kits, and other fertility monitors. By mode of purchase, it is bifurcated into OTC-based and prescription-based. By application, it is fragmented into female fertility testing and male fertility testing. By end user, it is bifurcated into home care settings and fertility clinics. Region wise the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends and future estimations from 2021 to 2028, which assists to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

An in-depth analysis of various regions is anticipated to provide a detailed understanding of the current trends to enable stakeholders to formulate region-specific plans.

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is provided.

An extensive analysis of various regions provides insights that allow companies to strategically plan their business moves.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Declining fertility rates across the globe

3.5.1.2. Increasing awareness of fertility testing

3.5.1.3. Launch of technologically advanced products with high accuracy

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Unproven accuracy of ovulation monitors in PCOS/PCOD patients

3.5.2.2. High cost of fertility testing monitors

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Sales of fertility testing devices on online platform

3.5.3.2. Growth opportunities in emerging countries

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on fertility test Market



CHAPTER 4: FERTILITY TEST MARKET, BY PRODUCT

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Ovulation Prediction Kits

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Fertility monitors

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.5. Urine based ovulation kits

4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.6. Saliva based ovulation kits

4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.7. Other fertility monitors

4.3.7.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Male fertility testing products

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: FERTILITY TEST MARKET, BY MODE OF PURCHASE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. OTC based fertility test

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Prescription based fertility test

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: FERTILITY TEST MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Female fertility testing

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Male fertility testing

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: FERTILITY TEST MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Fairhaven Health LLC

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.2.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.3. Fertility Focus Limited

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Geratherm Medical AG

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Hilin Life Products Inc.

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Product portfolio

8.5.4. Business performance

8.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (Prestige Brands Holdings Inc.)

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Business performance

8.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Quidel Corporation

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.7.5. Business performance

8.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.8. Abbott Laboratories

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.8.5. Business performance

8.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.9. UEBE Medical

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.9.4. Business performance

8.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. AdvaCare Pharma

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments



