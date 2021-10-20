Worldwide Fertilizer Spreader Industry to 2026 - Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fertilizer Spreader Market Research Report by Type, Component, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fertilizer Spreader Market size was estimated at USD 568.85 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 603.55 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.43% reaching USD 827.16 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fertilizer Spreader Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market, including Adams Fertilizer Equipment, AGCO Corporation, CLAAS, Deere and Company, Kubota Corporation, KUHN Group, Kverneland Group, Loftness Manufacturing, Teagle Machinery Ltd, and The Scotts Company LLC.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fertilizer Spreader Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increasing population and rising food demand

5.2.2. Decreasing per capita agriculture land and high focus to boost the production

5.2.3. Manual labor void in farming

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High cost and manual mounting impacting efficiency

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Development of fertilizers to enhance the efficiency

5.4.2. Increasing adoption of precision farming

5.4.3. Integration of IoT, positioning systems and sensors in farming

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Impact of chemical fertilizers on environment and human health



6. Fertilizer Spreader Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Drop Spreaders

6.3. Dry Spreaders

6.4. Liquid Spreaders

6.5. Pendulum Spreaders

6.6. Rotary Spreaders



7. Fertilizer Spreader Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Drop Tube

7.3. Fertilizer Distributor

7.4. Hopper or Storage



8. Fertilizer Spreader Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Farm

8.3. Garden



9. Americas Fertilizer Spreader Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Fertilizer Spreader Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fertilizer Spreader Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Adams Fertilizer Equipment

13.2. AGCO Corporation

13.3. CLAAS

13.4. Deere and Company

13.5. Kubota Corporation

13.6. KUHN Group

13.7. Kverneland Group

13.8. Loftness Manufacturing

13.9. Teagle Machinery Ltd.

13.10. The Scotts Company LLC



14. Appendix



