Worldwide Fiber Optics Industry to 2026 - Advances in Technology in Telecommunication Sector Present Opportunities

Nov 29, 2021, 15:00 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fiber Optics Market Research Report by Type, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fiber Optics Market size was estimated at USD 4,891.78 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 5,437.22 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.48% reaching USD 9,393.90 million by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Fiber Optics Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Fiber Optics Market, including Acunetix, AFL Global, Checkmarx Ltd, Corning Inc., Fasoo, Inc, Finisar Corporation, Finolex Cables Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., General Cable Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM Corporation, Leoni AG, Ls Cable & System, Micro Focus International PLC, Oracle Corporation, Positive Technologies, Pradeo, Prysmian Group, Qualys, Inc, SiteLock, LLC, Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI), Synopsys, Inc., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., VERACODE, and WhiteHat Security, Inc.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Fiber Optics Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Fiber Optics Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Fiber Optics Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Fiber Optics Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Fiber Optics Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Fiber Optics Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Fiber Optics Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Increasing demand in FFTx and telecommunication industry
5.2.2. Technological advancements to augment the market growth
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. High initial acquisition and installation cost
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Growing telecommunication industry in the Middle East & Africa
5.4.2. Advances in technology in telecommunication sector
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Rising demand for wireless solution and complex installation process
6. Fiber Optics Market, by Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Multi-Mode
6.3. Single Mode
7. Fiber Optics Market, by Application
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Communication
7.2.1. Catv
7.2.2. Industrial
7.2.3. Military
7.2.4. Premises
7.2.5. Telecom
7.2.6. Utility
7.3. Non-Communication
7.3.1. Fiber Optic Lighting
7.3.2. Sensors
8. Americas Fiber Optics Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Fiber Optics Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Fiber Optics Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. Acunetix
12.2. AFL Global
12.3. Checkmarx Ltd.
12.4. Corning Inc.
12.5. Fasoo, Inc.
12.6. Finisar Corporation
12.7. Finolex Cables Ltd.
12.8. Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
12.9. General Cable Corporation
12.10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise
12.11. IBM Corporation
12.12. Leoni AG
12.13. Ls Cable & System
12.14. Micro Focus International PLC
12.15. Oracle Corporation
12.16. Positive Technologies
12.17. Pradeo
12.18. Prysmian Group
12.19. Qualys, Inc.
12.20. SiteLock, LLC
12.21. Sumitomo Electronics Industries (SEI)
12.22. Synopsys, Inc.
12.23. Trustwave Holdings, Inc.
12.24. VERACODE
12.25. WhiteHat Security, Inc.
13. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/854ute
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article