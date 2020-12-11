Worldwide Fitness Industry - The Strength Equipment Segment is Expected to Grow With a CAGR of 7% Up to 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fitness Equipment (Cardiovascular & Strength) Market Overview, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report titled provides a complete in-depth analysis of the fitness equipment market globally along with the historical and forecasted performance of each region. Globally the fitness equipment market has been growing at a rapid pace. The market, which was just concentrated majorly in regions like North-America and Europe has expanded with a rapid growth rate in the potential markets like Asia-Pacific, Latin-America and Middle-East, and Africa.



Countries with improved lifestyles, economic growth, increased spending on fitness activates, etc. have led the manufacturing companies to expand their manufacturing facilities globally. Some of the major fitness equipment manufacturing companies expanded its reach at the global stage are Icon health & fitness INC, Life fitness, Johnson Health Tech co ltd., Nautilus inc, Technogym, etc. This expansion fitness equipment industry has been attributed to the increase in health and fitness awareness majorly among the young and old age groups.



At the global stage, the fitness equipment industry has been generating its highest revenue share from health and fitness clubs. These health & fitness clubs are a major part of the commercial segment of the fitness equipment market. Apart from this, extended facility towards corporate wellness, hotels, malls, and other institutions have let the commercial segment of the fitness equipment market to dominate the market. On contrary to this, in-home fitness has gained much popularity in recent years.



Companies have taken the opportunity to manufacture home-specific fitness equipment to allure consumers' attraction. This includes traditional equipment like dumbbells, weight plates, treadmills, stationary bikes along with modernized equipment like resistance bands & tubes, hydraulic equipment, indoor rowing machine, elliptical, etc. Extension of all such kinds of home base fitness equipment has let the segment to grow with a CAGR of over 4.5% till the year 2019. With the increasing attraction of fitness equipment at home as well as in gyms, the cardiovascular equipment category in the market accounts for the largest share.



Cardiovascular workout equipment facilitates physical activity that the human body can utilize to promote good health, manage weight, and even relieve stress. On the other hand, resistance training, free weight training, cross-fit training, etc. have evolved the way of strength training. Also, the flexible and non-weighted equipment like hydraulic equipment and resistance band has enhanced consumer's workout experience. With the inclusion of a more new line of equipment the strength equipment segment of the market is expected to grow with a CAGR of above 7% till the year 2025.



Major companies

Icon Health & Fitness Inc, Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd, Technogym S.P.A, Amer Sports Corporation, Nautilus INC, Core Health & Fitness LLC, Precor Incorporated, Cybex International INC, Life Fitness, True Fitness INC, Tuffstuff Fitness International INC, Iron Grip Barbell Company, Hoist Fitness Systems, Torque Fitness, Tuntari New Fitness B.V,



Aspects Covered in the Report



Global fitness equipment market outlook

North-America fitness equipment market outlook

fitness equipment market outlook Europe fitness equipment market outlook

fitness equipment market outlook Asia Pacific fitness equipment market outlook

fitness equipment market outlook Latin-America fitness equipment market outlook

fitness equipment market outlook Middle-East & Africa fitness equipment market outlook

& fitness equipment market outlook Company profile of top players

Segments covered in the market



Cardiovascular fitness equipment

Treadmill

Stationary bike

Elliptical trainer

Rowing machine

Cross Country ski

Stair stepper

Strength fitness equipment

Dumbbells

Weight plates

Hydraulic equipment

Resistance band & tubes

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summery



2. Report Methodology



3. Global Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

3.1. Market Size By Value

3.2. Market Share

3.3. Global Cardiovascular Equipment Market Outlook

3.4. Global Srength Equipment Market Outlook



4. North America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size by Value

4.2. Market Share

4.3. USA Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.4. Mexico Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.5. Canada Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

4.6. Rest Of North America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



5. Europe Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size by Value

5.2. Market Share

5.3. United Kingdom Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.4. Germany Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.5. France Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.6. Italy Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.7. Spain Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

5.8. Rest Of Europe Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



6. Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size by Value

6.2. Market Share

6.3. China Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.4. Japan Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.5. Australia Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.6. India Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

6.7. Rest Of Asia Pacific Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



7. Latin-America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size by Value

7.2. Market Share

7.3. Brazil Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.4. Argentina Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.5. Chile Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

7.6. Rest Of Latin-America Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



8. Middle-East & Africa Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size by Value

8.2. Market Share

8.3. Egypt Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.4. Saudi Arabia Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.5. South Africa Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.6. UAE Fitness Equipment Market Outlook

8.7. Rest Of Middle-East & Africa Fitness Equipment Market Outlook



9. Company Profile

9.1. Icon Health & Fitness Inc

9.2. Johnson Health Tech Co. Ltd

9.3. Technogym S.P.A

9.4. Amer Sports Corporation

9.5. Nautilus INC

9.6. Core Health & Fitness LLC

9.7. Precor Incorporated

9.8. Cybex International INC

9.9. Life Fitness

9.10. True Fitness INC

9.11. Tuffstuff Fitness International INC

9.12. Iron Grip Barbell Company

9.13. Hoist Fitness Systems

9.14. Torque Fitness

9.15. Tuntari New Fitness B.V



10. Disclaimer



