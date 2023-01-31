Worldwide Flat Glass Industry to 2030: Size, Share, Outlook and Opportunity Analysis

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flat Glass Market, by Glass Type, by Application, by End-use Industry, and by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flat Glass is flat like sheets of paper made by floating molten glass along with molten metal and other materials. It is widely preferred to make high quality large windows and doors as it is generally available in large and flat pieces. It is also used for other purposes in automotive, energy, modern architecture and others.



Market Dynamics



Increasing growth in the automotive industry is the underlying factor driving the global flat glass market growth. Flat glass is commonly used in automotive applications such as mirrors, windshields, windows, sunroofs, and others as it is considered as very clear and strong.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufactures, total passenger vehicle sales increased from 2,711,457 to 3,069,499 units in April 2021 to March 2022 as compared to the April 2020 to March 2021.



Furthermore, growing demand for solar energy is also expected to fuel demand for flat glass. Environmental awareness among the industries has led to greater utilization of solar energy, to reduce dependence on non-renewable energy sources.

Flat glass is used in photovoltaic modules and solar panels to concentrate sunlight. These factors are expected to propel demand for flat glass over the forecast period.



Key features of the study:

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flat glass market, and provides market size (US$ Billion) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

It profiles key players in the global flat glass market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

Key companies covered as a part of this study include Agc Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Guardian Industries, China Glass Holdings Limited, Luoyang Glass Company Limited, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd., CSG Holdings Co., Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Vitro S.A.B. de C.V., Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation, Central Glass Co., Ltd., Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc., PT. Mulia Industrindo, KCC Glass Corporation, Jinjing Group Co. Ltd., Kaveh Glass Industry Group, JSC Gomelsteklo, Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, and Kibing Group.

Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future product launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics.

The global flat glass market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, flat glass manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global flat glass market

