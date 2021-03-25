Worldwide Flexible Packaging Industry to 2026 - by Material, Application, Consumer Flexible Packaging End-users, Product Type, Printing Type and Geography
Mar 25, 2021, 08:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The flexible packaging market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2021-2026.
The global flexible packaging market is likely to experience growth due to the increased adoption of blister plastic films, aluminum foils, and pouches in the pharmaceutical industry. The wide adoption of blister material, replacing the glass and rigid plastics, has resulted in the high application of lidding films. Paper and plastic films are widely used in blister packs, followed by aluminum foil because of their cost-efficiency. New and advanced blister machinery can pack anywhere between 900 and 1,300 blister packs per minute. The US pharmaceutical packaging market is the major revenue contributor. North America is expected to have around 40-45% of the global pharmaceutical market in value and contribute to approx. 45% to the global market growth during the period 2021-2026.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the flexible packaging market during the forecast period:
- Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging
- Profit Volatility in APAC Region
- Usage of High-barrier Plastic Packaging Materials
- Increasing Adoption of Flexible Packaging over Rigid Packaging
The study considers the present scenario of the flexible packaging market and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Global Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation
The global flexible packaging market research report includes a detailed segmentation by material, application, consumer flexible packaging end-users, product type, printing type, geography. The food industry, which accounted for over 70% of the flexible packaging market share in 2020, has majorly contributed to the flexible plastic segment. Flexible plastic materials are derived from non-renewable resources. Premium products and most food items are packaged in flexible plastic pouches fitted with closures. The food, pharmaceuticals, and beverage industries are the key application end-users of flexible plastic pouches. Pouches have observed the highest demand in flexible plastic packaging; stand-up pouches are growing at an annual rate of around 5%, as they use 60% less plastic and are convenient to use. In 2020, multi-material products garnered the highest flexible packaging market share as they were presumed to offer increased protection from viruses.
Consumer packaging accounted for a major revenue of the global flexible packaging market share in 2020. Pouches, blister packs, and strip packs are the major product categories that cater to the consumer market. The segment is expected to grow faster than industrial packing as a high percentage of industries is adopting flexible solutions, especially non-food and beverage industries. With the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting disposable income, low demand from several end-user segments is expected for a short period. However, healthcare and F&B industries are expected to boost the demand. In the personal care segment, rigid packaging is replaced by a flexible material, which is expected to increase the market growth during the forecast period.
Bakery and confectioneries are expected to contribute $36 billion to the flexible packaging industry by 2026. China is the largest producer and consumer of bakery products globally, with an annual growth rate of 15%. The adoption of modified atmospheric packaging technology in the bakery is expected to grow during the forecast period. Single-serving and smaller-size packs will witness high application in bakery packing.
Flexible bags and sacks are observing application in healthcare, personal care, and pet food. Although pouches' demand is growing as diverse industries adopt them, plastic bags' volume is more substantial. Plastic bags are in high demand in several European countries. In 2020, several companies started producing bioplastic bags due to the demand for sustainable packaging. However, due to COVID-19, there has been a shift toward plastic, thereby increasing revenue for plastic bags and sacks. Plastic bags and sacks provide high storage advantages, improve logistics, and are cost-effective. However, the disruption in the supply chain for plastic and the paper raw material is expected to affect the production of flexible bags and sacks in the short term.
Flexographic printing is expected to grow on account of increased demand from APAC countries during the forecast period. The increased demand for labels and flexible packaging is driving flexographic printing. Further, enhancements in quality and reduced run lengths are boosting the market growth. The breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic declined the demand for flexographic printing in the packaging market in North America, Australia, Asia, and Western Europe. The increasing awareness of sustainable packing is likely to influence the market for flexographic. However, fluctuations in crude oil prices, which affect polymers and resins' production, are likely to hamper the flexographic segment growth. Rotogravure printing is extensively used to print packaging products such as polythene packs, soap wrappers, bread wrappers, milk pouches, and other materials.
Key Questions Answered
1. What is the growth rate of the flexible packaging market during the period 2021-2026?
2. How does the pharmaceutical industry boost the demand for flexible packaging?
3. What major opportunities exist for new entrants in the market?
4. Which is the largest end-user segment in the global flexible packaging market?
5. What are the latest trends witnessed in the flexible plastic packaging market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.1 Currency Conversion
5.2 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.2 Key Insights
7.3 Impact Of COVID-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Focus on Sustainable Flexible Packaging
8.2 Profit Volatility In APAC Region
8.3 Increasing Use Of High-Barrier Plastic Packaging Materials
8.4 Increasing Adoption Of Flexible Packaging
8.5 Growth in e-Commerce Industry
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increasing Demand from Healthcare Industry
9.2 Demand for Lightweight Products
9.3 Increasing Demand For Pouch Packaging
9.4 Increasing Consumption Of Processed And Packaged Food
9.5 Increase in Shelf Life
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Recycling Challenges With Flexible Packaging Products
10.2 Higher Operational Cost
10.3 Fragmented Marketplace
10.4 Rising Raw Material Costs
10.5 Slow Economic Growth In 2020
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Market By Product Type
11.4 Market By Application Type
11.5 Market By Material Type
11.6 Market By Consumer Flexible Packaging End-User
11.7 Market By Flexible Plastic
11.8 Market By Printing
11.9 Five Forces Analysis
12 Material
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Flexible Plastic
12.4 Flexible Paper
12.5 Foil
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Consumer Packaging
13.4 Industrial Packaging
14 Consumer Flexible Packaging End-User
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Bakery & Confectionery
14.4 Meat, Poultry, & Seafood
14.5 Dairy
14.6 RTE
14.7 Healthcare
14.8 Frozen Food
14.9 Tea & Coffee
14.10 Personal Care
14.11 Petfood
14.13 Others
15 Product Type
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 Bags & Sacks
15.4 Pouches
15.5 Other Product Types
16 Printing
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Flexographic Printing
16.4 Rotogravure Printing And Others
17 Geography
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Geographic Overview
18 APAC
18.1 Market Overview
18.2 Market Size & Forecast
18.3 Material
18.4 Product
18.5 Application
18.6 Consumer Flexible Packaging Market By End-User
18.7 Key Countries
18.8 China
18.9 India
18.10 Australia
18.11 Japan
18.12 South Korea
18.13 New Zealand
18.14 Rest Of APAC
19 Europe
19.1 Market Overview
19.2 Market Size & Forecast
19.3 Material
19.4 Product
19.5 Application
19.6 Consumer Flexible Packaging Market By End-User
19.7 Key Countries
19.8 Germany
19.9 France
19.10 UK
19.11 Italy
19.12 Benelux
19.13 Spain
19.14 Austria
19.15 Scandinavia
19.16 Switzerland
19.17 Rest Of Europe
20 North America
20.1 Market Overview
20.2 Market Size & Forecast
20.3 MATERIAL
20.4 Product
20.5 Application
20.6 Consumer Flexible Packaging Market By End-User
20.7 Key Countries
20.8 US
20.9 F&B
20.10 Healthcare
20.11 Industrial Goods
20.12 Personal Care
20.13 Petfood
20.14 Other End-users
20.15 Material
20.16 Product
20.17 Application
20.18 Consumer Flexible Packaging Market By End-User
20.19 Canada
21 Latin America
21.1 Market Overview
21.2 Market Size & Forecast
21.3 Material
21.4 Product
21.5 Application
21.6 Consumer Flexible Packaging Market By End-User
21.7 Key Countries
21.8 Mexico
21.9 Brazil
21.10 Argentina
21.11 Chile
21.12 Rest Of Latin America
22 Middle East & Africa
22.1 Market Overview
22.2 Market Size & Forecast
22.3 Material
22.4 Product
22.5 Application
22.6 Consumer Flexible Packaging Market By End-User
22.7 Key Countries
22.8 Turkey
22.9 Egypt
22.10 Saudi Arabia
22.11 South Africa
22.12 UAE
22.13 Rest Of Middle East & Africa
23 Competitive Landscape
23.1 Competition Overview
24 Key Company Profiles
24.1 AMCOR
24.2 Berry Global
24.3 Mondi
24.4 Sealed Air
24.5 TC Transcontinental
24.6 Sonoco
24.7 Huhtamaki
24.8 Constantia Flexibles
24.9 Ahlstrom-Munksjo
24.10 GREIF
24.11 Westrock
24.12 Smurfit Kappa
24.13 ALUFLEXPACK
24.14 APTAR
25 Other Prominent Vendors
25.1 AL INVEST
25.2 Aran Group
25.3 ALUBERG
25.4 American Packaging Corporation
25.5 BISCHOF + KLEIN
25.6 Bioplast
25.7 Carcano Antonio
25.8 Danaflex
25.9 PRINTPACK
25.10 ProAmpac
25.11 Wipak
25.12 Saica FLEX
25.13 Etapak (Baski Ambalaj)
25.14 Innovia Films
25.15 UFLEX
25.16 International Paper
25.17 Reynolds Group
25.18 Novolex
25.19 Sigma Plastics
25.20 Glenroy
25.21 Symetal
25.22 Krajcar Packaging
25.23 ITP
25.24 Gascogne Flexible
25.25 Schur Flexibles
25.26 Schmid Folien
25.27 RKW Group
25.28 Pouch Partners
25.29 Perlen Packaging
25.30 Goglio
25.31 Kleiner Flexible Packaging
25.32 WINPAK
25.33 Stora ENSO
25.34 Global-Pak
25.35 DI Mauro
25.36 Eurofoil
25.37 Gerosa Group
25.38 Leeb Flexibles
25.39 Polypak
25.40 Pro-Pac Packaging
25.41 Walki Group
25.42 WIPF
25.43 WZ Packaging
26 Report Summary
26.1 Key Takeaways
26.2 Strategic Recommendations
27 Quantitative Summary
27.1 Market By Geography
27.2 APAC
27.3 China
27.4 India
27.5 Australia
27.6 Japan
27.7 South Korea
27.8 New Zealand
27.9 Rest Of APAC
27.1 Europe
27.11 Germany
27.12 France
27.13 UK
27.14 Italy
27.15 Benelux
27.16 Spain
27.17 Austria
27.18 Scandinavia
27.19 Switzerland
27.20 Rest Of Europe
27.21 North America
27.22 United States
27.23 Canada
27.24 Latin Amaerica
27.25 Mexico
27.26 Brazil
27.27 Argentina
27.28 Chile
27.29 Rest Of Latin America
27.30 Middle East & Africa
27.31 Turkey
27.32 Egypt
27.33 Saudi Arabia
27.34 South Africa
27.35 UAE
27.36 Rest Of Middle East & Africa
27.37 Market By Product
27.38 Market By Material
27.39 Consumer Flexible Packaging By End-User
27.4 Market By Application
27.41 Market By Flexible Plastic
27.42 Market By Printing
28 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ezbu0
SOURCE Research and Markets
