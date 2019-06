Worldwide Flexible Printed Circuit Boards Markets, 2016 to 2024 - Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate the Global Market

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Printed Circuit Boards - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Flexible Printed Circuit Boards in US$. The Global market is further analyzed by the following End-Use Segments: Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Others.



Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Prelude

Flexible and Printed Electronics

Key Trends in Brief

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Global Market

Consumer Electronics End-use Segment

A Major Market

A Peek into Flexible PCB Market Evolution over the Years

Key Flexible Circuit Configurations and Applications

Rigid-flex Circuits Extend Flexible Circuit Application to More Rugged Environments

Competitive Landscape

Japanese Companies Rule the Roost

How Currency Fluctuations Change Fortunes of Market Players?



2. MARKET TRENDS AND GROWTH DRIVERS

Inherent Product Advantages Fuel Market Growth

Key Benefits of Flexible Circuits

Superior Packaging Flexibility

Key Attribute of FPCs Expanding Applications Market

Circuit Designing Evolves as End Product Developers Seek Miniaturization

Thinner Materials Witness Tremendous Adoption to Realize Smaller Geometries

Flex-to-Fit Approach Opens New and Exciting Opportunities

Customer Requirements Drive Innovations for Substrate Manufacturers

New Designing Tools Improve Competitiveness of Rigid-Flex Circuits

Substrate Material Choice

Key to High-Frequency Application

Increasing Laminate Material Choice Poses Fabrication Challenges; Additives Comes to Rescue

Stretchable Circuits Garner Significant Interest as Novel Interconnection Alternative

Material and Design Advancements Enable Stretchable Interconnects in Flexible Circuits

New Stretchable Materials Expand Potential of Design Innovations

FPC Drilling and Cutting Shift to More Efficient Methods

Recent Technological Advances in Flex Circuits

Light as a Feather'

New Technology Takes Flexible Circuits to New Level

Technological Advances thwart Material Limitations for Transparent Flex Circuits

Substrate Advancements

Super-Thin Nanoscale Circuits Promise Tremendous Computing Power, Open New Design Possibilities

Chemically Doped Nanotubes Emulate Silicon Circuits in Handling Power Fluctuations

Flexible Hybrid Circuits



3. APPLICATION MARKETS

Overview of End-Use Markets

Major Applications of Flexible Printed Circuit Boards

Flexible PCBs Enable Exciting and Innovative Developments

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Consumer Electronics

Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Computing

Other End Markets

Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Communications

Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Medical Devices

Defense and Aerospace

Select Applications of Flexible Circuits in Aerospace and Defense Sectors

End Applications

Select Market Trends

PCB Innovations Significantly Impacts Consumer Electronics

Growing Autoelectronics Market to Drive Consumption of Flex Circuits

Wireless Telecommunications Spawning Significant Demand

Robust Outlook for Wearables to Benefit Flex Circuit Demand

Flexible Circuits Penetrate Myriad Devices in Wearable Technologies

Challenges Exist for Flex Circuits in Wearables

Deceleration in Smartphone Market Growth Limits Flex Circuit Demand

Display Market Slowdown to Affect Flexible Circuits Demand

Reliable Interconnection Benefits Drive Use of Flexible and Stretchable Electronics in Space Applications



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Flexible Circuits

An Introduction

Introduction to Flexible Circuit Technology

History and Evolution of Flexible Circuits

Types of Flexible Circuits

Single Layered Flexible Circuits

Single Layered Single-Sided Flexible Circuits

Single Layered Double-Sided Flex Circuits

Multilayered Flex Circuits

Rigid-Flex Circuits

Other Select Types of Flexible Circuits

Double Access Flexible Circuits

Sculptured Flex

Backplanes

Rigid and Flexible PCBs

The Evolution

Tracing Evolution of Applications of Electronic Rigid-Flex PCBs

An Evaluation of Differences in Rigid and Flex Materials

Materials Used in Flexible Circuit Manufacture

Base Material

Polyimide

Polyester

Polyimide Vs Polyester

Polyester and Polyimide: A Comparison

New Substrates

Conductor Materials

Copper as a Conducting Material

Non-Copper Metal Foils

Promising Direct Apply Technologies

Adhesives

Polyimide Adhesives

Polyester Adhesives

Epoxies and Modified Epoxies

Acrylic Adhesives

Supplementary Adhesives

Protective Coatings

Selection of Cover-lay Film

Benefits of Coverlay

Benefits of Cover Coatings

Manufacturing of Flexible Circuits

The Two Generic Methods of Manufacturing

Subtractive Method of Producing Flexible Circuits

Image Resist

Resist Removal

Placement of Cover Layer

Creation of Outlines and Holes

Testing and Verification

Additive Method of Producing Flexible Circuits

Key Advantages of Flexible Circuits

Minimization of Packaging Size

Minimization of Packaging Weight

Reduction in Assembly Time & Cost

Reduction in Assembly Error

Enhancing System Reliability

Other Benefits



5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Pulse Electronics Launches Plume Flexible Internal Antenna Series

AirBorn Rolls Out DuraFlex Flexible Circuits

Eurocircuits Launches SEMI-FLEX Flex-to-Install Rigid-Flex Solution

Molex Introduces Pyralux Flex Circuit Assemblies for Data Transmission Applications

DuPont Rolls Out Pyralux Material System for High-temperature Applications



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Compunetics to Acquire the Assets of Circuits, LLC

LG Innotek to Begin Mass Production of FPCBs

Nidec-Read Signs Distribution Agreement with Taiwan Kong King

Eltek Signs Italy-wide Distribution Agreement with NCAB Group

Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Acquires Multi- Fineline Electronix

Nippon Mektron Mektec Deploys Orbotech's Direct Imaging and Automated Optical Inspection Systems in Multiple Factories

Omron Inks Distribution Agreement with Hitaltech



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Market by Geographic Region

Market by End-Use Segment



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

NASA Eyes Flexible Printed Circuits for Future Missions

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

Market Analysis



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Japan

The Pioneer in Flexible Circuits

Key Players

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

China

Leading Consumer of Flexible Circuits Worldwide

Surge in Domestic Phone Market Provides Ample Business for Chinese FPCB Manufacturers

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

5b. SOUTH KOREA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Revenue Woes Continue for Korean Manufacturers

Strategic Corporate Development

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5c. TAIWAN

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics



