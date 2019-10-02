Worldwide Flight Services names Nils Andersen as Chairman

PARIS, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Flight Services ("WFS"), one of the world's leading providers of airport services, today announced the appointment of Nils Andersen as Chairman of the WFS Board of Directors, effective 19 September 2019. Mr. Andersen joins WFS to work with the management team to build upon the progress made since being acquired by an affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. ("Cerberus") last year.

Mr. Andersen joins the Board of WFS with a wealth of significant leadership experience navigating the complexities of multinational businesses. He will provide valuable perspectives from his last 19 years spent in Executive and Non-Executive board roles at large listed and non-listed companies around the world, across several industries: logistics, packaging, oil and gas, brewing and consumer goods, serving as President & CEO of Carlsberg and A.P.Moller, and as Chairman of AkzoNobel. He has also served as a Board Member of BP and Unilever.

"I am pleased to welcome Nils as our Chairman," said Craig Smyth, Chief Executive Officer of WFS. "Nils brings tremendous expertise and experience to WFS. I have no doubt that he will be a fantastic asset as we take the next step in the transformation of our company by combining our best-in-class service and market-leading security and safety with our ability to invest in new facilities, products, and solutions to support the growth of our customers."

Olof Persson, Managing Director and Senior Operating Executive of Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company UK, added, "We are thrilled to welcome an executive of Nils' caliber to WFS as Chairman of the Board. His proven boardroom leadership experience and impressive track record leading large, global companies makes him ideally suited for this important position as we continue to grow WFS' strong platform."

Mr. Andersen commented, "I am excited to take on the role of Chairman of the WFS Board. WFS is a world-class company that has been a market leader in the airport services sector for several decades. I look forward to working alongside the Board and executive team as the business continues to expand and take advantage of market opportunities."

Founded in 1971 and headquartered in Paris, WFS (www.wfs.aero) is the world's largest air cargo handler and one of the leading providers of ground handling and technical services with annual revenues of over EUR1.3 billion. Its 27,000 employees serve more than 270 airlines at 180 major airports in 22 countries on five continents.

