Worldwide Food Authenticity Industry to 2030 - Featuring SGS, Intertek Group and Eurofins Scientific Among Others

Food fraud is committed when food is deliberately altered for financial gains with the intention of deceiving consumers or customers. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) specifies two main target testing of food frauds, sale of food that is unfit and potentially harmful and deliberate mis-description of food. In the recent times, food authenticity testing is not only used as a tool to identify gross substitution such as whisky, horsemeat, or olive oil, but is also used to differentiate between Welsh or Scottish lamb, farmed or wild salmon, and pure or sweetened fruit juice.

Implementation of various regulations on food safety particularly in the developed economies drives the growth of the global food authenticity market. Recycling of animal by-products, sale of goods past their "use by" date, fake statements about ingredients, and unsafe food handling processes are some of the major food fraud activities. The consumption of contaminated food, including toxic chemicals and radioactive materials, results in foodborne illness, which may further lead to death. The implementation of stringent regulations by many leading food safety organizations, such as Food Standards Agency, European Food Safety Authority, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, and Canadian Food Inspection Agency to prevent health of consumer and food fraud is expected to drive the growth of the global food authenticity market.

In addition, rise in economically motivated adulterations (EMA) due to high competition among food producers and increase in instances of food debasement such as adulterations, false labelling, and certification also boost the growth of the food authenticity market.

However, high cost of food authenticity, availability of relatively cheap substitutes, and anti-dumping policies on food authenticity are expected to hamper the market growth. The global food authenticity market is highly competitive, owing to the presence of several well-established manufacturers and vendors. The market is undergoing significant consolidation over the last few years, and this trend is expected to continue further, due to increase in acceptance of food authenticity and technological advancements.

By target testing, the market is classified into meat speciation, country of origin & aging, adulteration test, and false labelling. The report emphasizes on different technologies used for food authenticity, which include polymerase chain reaction based, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, isotope method, immunoassay based/ELISA, and others. Depending on food tested, it is categorized into meat & meat products; dairy & dairy products; cereals, grains, and pulses; processed food; and others. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The report focuses on the Food Authenticity market growth prospects, restraints, and opportunities of the global Food Authenticity market. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as competitive intensity of competitors, bargaining power of suppliers, threat of substitutes, threat of new entrants, and bargaining power of buyers of the Food Authenticity market.

Some of the major players analyzed in this report are SGS S.A., Intertek Group Plc., Eurofins Scientific SE, ALS Limited, LGC Science Group Ltd., Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., EMSL Analytical Inc., Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH, and Genetic ID NA, Inc.

