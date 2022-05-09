Worldwide Food Coating Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cargill, Kerry Group and Ingredion Incorporated Among Others

DUBLIN, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Coating Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global food coating market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global food coating market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on food coating market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on food coating market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global food coating market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global food coating market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Emerging incorporation of encapsulation techniques across the globe

Use of the coating products for providing dietary supplements to improve the organoleptic properties of processed products

Increased focus on production efficiency

2) Restraints

Costs of production due to fluctuating ingredient prices

3) Opportunities

Rise in demand for eco-friendly technology

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the food coating market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the food coating market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global food coating market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Executive Summary:



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Food Coating Market Highlights

2.2. Food Coating Market Projection

2.3. Food Coating Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Food Coating Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Food Coating Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Equipment Type

3.5.4. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Form

3.5.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Mode Of Operation

3.5.6. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Food Coating Market



4. Food Coating Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Food Coating Market by Type

5.1. Batter

5.2. Flours



6. Global Food Coating Market by Application

6.1. Bakery

6.2. Snacks



7. Global Food Coating Market by Equipment Type

7.1. Coaters and Applicators

7.2. Enrobers



8. Global Food Coating Market by Form

8.1. Dry

8.2. Liquid



9. Global Food Coating Market by Mode Of Operation

9.1. Automatic

9.2. Semi-automatic



10. Global Food Coating Market by Region 2021-2027

10.1. North America

10.1.1. North America Food Coating Market by Type

10.1.2. North America Food Coating Market by Application

10.1.3. North America Food Coating Market by Equipment Type

10.1.4. North America Food Coating Market by Form

10.1.5. North America Food Coating Market by Mode Of Operation

10.1.6. North America Food Coating Market by Country

10.2. Europe

10.2.1. Europe Food Coating Market by Type

10.2.2. Europe Food Coating Market by Application

10.2.3. Europe Food Coating Market by Equipment Type

10.2.4. Europe Food Coating Market by Form

10.2.5. Europe Food Coating Market by Mode Of Operation

10.2.6. Europe Food Coating Market by Country

10.3. Asia-Pacific

10.3.1. Asia-Pacific Food Coating Market by Type

10.3.2. Asia-Pacific Food Coating Market by Application

10.3.3. Asia-Pacific Food Coating Market by Equipment Type

10.3.4. Asia-Pacific Food Coating Market by Form

10.3.5. Asia-Pacific Food Coating Market by Mode Of Operation

10.3.6. Asia-Pacific Food Coating Market by Country

10.4. RoW

10.4.1. RoW Food Coating Market by Type

10.4.2. RoW Food Coating Market by Application

10.4.3. RoW Food Coating Market by Equipment Type

10.4.4. RoW Food Coating Market by Form

10.4.5. RoW Food Coating Market by Mode Of Operation

10.4.6. RoW Food Coating Market by Sub-region



11. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Food Coating Market

11.2. Companies Profiled

11.2.1. Cargill (US)

11.2.2. Kerry Group (Ireland)

11.2.3. Ingredion Incorporated (US)

11.2.4. Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

11.2.5. JBT Corporation (US)

11.2.6. PGP International (US)

11.2.7. Newly Weds Foods (US)

11.2.8. Bowmen Ingredients (UK)

