Worldwide Food Enzymes Markets, 2019 to 2025: Focus on Carbohydrase, Lipase, Protease, and Others

The Global Food Enzymes Market size is expected to reach $2.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Enzymes are protein molecules that are available in all living things. They speed up and mark chemical reactions, in many cases increasing the rate of reaction millions of times. For instance, they support digestion, cut and metabolize waste in humans and animals, and play an important role in muscle contraction.

Enzymes have been used in food production, like dough making. This is obtained by removal from plants or animals or may be done by fermentation from micro-organisms. They are pure but may contain different traces of naturally occurring constituents of these sources.

They are added for their technological function in the processing, manufacture, and preparation. Examples include enzymes which are used to the break down the structure of fruit so that manufacturers extract more juice, or to convert starch into sugar in alcohol production.

Based on the Application, the market is segmented into Bakery Products, Beverages, Dairy Products, and Others. Higher demand for enzymes during the brewing process of alcohol has driven the growth. The bakery products segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Adoption of food enzymes to extend the shelf life of bakery products results in widespread application of food enzymes in the segment.

