Worldwide Food Inclusions Industry to 2027 - Surging Demand for Flavored Food Products is Driving Growth

The global food inclusion market is expected to witness a steady growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027. The market growth can be attributed to the growing demand for processed food, shift in the food consumption habits of the consumers, and the entry of new market players. Besides, increasing disposable income is enabling the consumer to purchase multiple variants and flavored food products.

Also, a surge in demand for flavored food products in developing countries like the United States, Canada, and Germany is further expected to influence the market demand in the forecast period positively. Food inclusions are used to enhance the sensory, aesthetic, and organoleptic properties of food products. Some of the widely used food inclusions are dry fruits, chocolates, nuts, herbs, spices, etc.

Market players are introducing food inclusions in different flavors such as chocolate, caramel, fruit flavors, and savory to meet the growing demands of consumers for foods with global and authentic flavors. Moreover, increasing demand for nutritious snacks, on-the-go foods is anticipated to boost the market growth. However, emergence of fortified food products and dietary supplements is likely to restrict the growth of the global food inclusions market.

The global food inclusions market is segmented on the basis of type, application, form, competitive landscape, and regional distribution. Based on the regional analysis, the Asia-pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share in the forecast period, 2023-2027. The booming food processing industry and rise in the per capita income of consumers are expected to drive the market demand. Besides, increasing working population in the region and growing popularity of healthy snacking are projected to fuel the market growth.

Major players operating in the global food inclusions market are Cargill Corporations, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM), Barry Callebaut, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Puratos Group, Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd., Georgia Nut Company Inc., Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd., TruFoodMfg, Tate & Lyle PLC, among others.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global food inclusions from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global food inclusions market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify and forecast global food inclusions market based on type, application, form, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global food inclusions market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global food inclusions market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global food inclusions market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global food inclusions market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global food inclusions market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Food Inclusions Market



4. Voice of Customer



5. Executive Summary



6. Global Food Inclusions Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Chocolate, Fruit & Nut, Flavored Sugar & Caramel, Confectionery, Others {Biscuit, Cookie, Color, and Bean- & Plant-based inclusions})

6.2.2. By Application (Cereal, Snacks & Bars, Bakery Forms, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Chocolate & Confectionery Forms, Others {Beverages And Soups & Salads})

6.2.3. By Form (Solid & Semi-Solid {chips & flakes, nuts& dried fruits, wafers, jellies}, Liquid)

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Food Inclusions Market Outlook



8. Europe Food Inclusions Market Outlook



9. North America Food Inclusions Market Outlook



10. South America Food Inclusions Market Outlook



11. Middle East and Africa Food Inclusions Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Cargill Corporations

14.2. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

14.3. Barry Callebaut

14.4. Sensient Technologies Corporation

14.5. Puratos Group

14.6. Taura Natural Ingredients Ltd.

14.7. Georgia Nut Company Inc.

14.8. Nimbus Foods Industries Ltd.

14.9. TruFoodMfg

14.10. Tate & Lyle PLC



15. Strategic Recommendations

