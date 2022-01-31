Worldwide Forklift Trucks Industry to 2027 - Featuring Crown Equipment, Hyundai Heavy Industries and Jungheinrich Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Forklift Trucks Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global forklift trucks market reached a value of US$ 58.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 82.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.2% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor



A forklift truck is an industrial machine that consists of two horizontal prongs for loading, unloading and transporting goods and materials over short distances. It is usually operated by a trained machinist and is either powered by electric batteries or combustion engines. Forklift trucks consist of various components, such as truck frame, counterweight, forklift, carriage and hydraulic cylinders that aid in performing multiple industrial tasks efficiently. Owing to these benefits, they find extensive applications in warehouses, factories and dockyards across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, transportation, retail, manufacturing and construction



The growing construction industry, along with rapid industrialization, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Forklift trucks are highly economical, user-friendly, powerful and easy to maintain. As a result, they are widely used for performing various industrial tasks and handling heavy construction materials, such as wood, steel and mortar. Furthermore, an increasing number of warehouse establishments across the emerging economies is also providing a boost to the forklift trucks market growth.

These trucks are utilized in the distribution centers and warehouses for laying and retrieving loads from storage racks, delivering components to assembly lines and positioning materials for further effective handling. Various product innovations, including the development of fuel cell-powered forklift trucks that can operate on hydrogen, are also creating a positive outlook for the market growth. These variants aid in reducing the carbon footprint significantly and enhancing the overall operational efficiency. Other factors, including technological advancements aimed at improving productivity and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Clark Material Handling Company, Crown Equipment Corporation, Godrej & Boyce, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd, Jungheinrich, KION Group, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, Toyota Industries Corporation, etc



