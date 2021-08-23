Worldwide Freestanding Playground Equipment Market 2021-2025 Will be Driven by Growing Urbanization Rate

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Freestanding Playground Equipment Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the freestanding playground equipment market and it is poised to grow by $2.01 bn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

The report on the freestanding playground equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing urbanization rate and the consumer shift to a convenient lifestyle. In addition, the growing urbanization rate is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The freestanding playground equipment market analysis includes product segments and geographical landscapes.



The freestanding playground equipment market is segmented as below:



By Product

Slides

Swings

Climbers

Others

By Geographical Landscapes

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

This study identifies the benefits associated with outdoor sports as one of the prime reasons driving the freestanding playground equipment market growth during the next few years.



The report on the freestanding playground equipment market covers the following areas:

Freestanding playground equipment market sizing

Freestanding playground equipment market forecast

Freestanding playground equipment market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading freestanding playground equipment market vendors that include BCI Burke Co., Brewer Fitness, Dynamo Playgrounds, Kidstuff Playsystems, KOMPAN A/S, Landscape Structures Inc., Park Supplies & Playgrounds Ltd., PlayCore Wisconsin Inc., Playmart Inc., and Playpower Inc. Also, the freestanding playground equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned

