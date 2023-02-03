Worldwide Freeze-drying Industry to 2029: by Application, Type of Lyophilization Equipment, Accessories and Region

Feb 03, 2023, 13:40 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freeze-drying Market Analysis by Application, by Type of Lyophilization Equipment, By Accessories, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increasing demand for lyophilized goods in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, innovations in lyophilization processes, and demand for food preservation are on the rise are some of the key drivers of the market.
However, pharmaceutical businesses are increasingly using reconditioned lyophilizers and the increasing use of alternate drying processes in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors are expected to restrain the market growth.
Regional Markets
In 2021, Asia-Pacific had the greatest share of the market due to the number of investments in this region increasing, as is R&D spending, and lyophilization equipment firms in this region are expanding geographically.
However, the presence of significant competitors in the lyophilization market in the APAC region, and the development of production facilities of prominent pharma firms, are likely to support market growth in this region throughout the forecast period.
Unlike the Asia Pacific, the Americas, with its developed pharmaceutical industry and prominent firms, have a strong growth potential in the projection term. The growth in demand for freezing equipment in various countries, and the developing economy in the food industry, are projected to have a significant influence on the worldwide freeze-drying equipment market.
This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including application, type of lyophilization equipment, accessories, and scale of operation from 2022-2029.
Market Segmentation:
Application (Revenue, USD Million)
- Medical Applications
- Food Processing and Packaging
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Manufacturing
- Others
Type of Lyophilization Equipment (Revenue, USD Million)
- Manifold freeze dryers
- Tray-style freeze dryers
- Shell (Rotary) freeze dryers
Accessories (Revenue, USD Million)
- Vacuum Systems
- Drying Chambers
- Manifolds
- Clean-In-Place (CIP) Systems
- Controlling & Monitoring Systems
- Loading & Unloading Systems
- Freeze Drying Trays & Shelves
- Other accessories
Scale of Operation (Revenue, USD Million)
- Pilot-scale lyophilization equipment
- Industrial-scale lyophilization equipment
- Laboratory-scale lyophilization equipment
By Region (Revenue, USD Million)
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- GCC
- Rest of MEA
