Worldwide Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Products Industry to 2027 - Due to Long Working Hours and Rising Health Consciousness Consumers are Shifting to Frozen Fruits and Vegetables

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Products Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers a complete insight into frozen fruits and vegetable products with the historical and forecasted analysis including top profiled companies. The expanding working population drives the global frozen fruits and vegetable market globally, which has prompted changes in food habits for individuals.

The frozen fruits and vegetable market is growing at a very rapid rate because of increasing consumer's preference for fresh fruits and vegetables. Global fruits & vegetables market is anticipated to expand with more than 5% of CGAR during the forecast period. In addition to that, a shift has been observed globally among the consumers towards frozen fruits and vegetables due to many consumers opting to be vegan.

Since the last couple of years, a major transformation has been observed, as the consumers are more and more opting for a frozen vegetable as substitute food products for carbohydrates & fibers. This growing adaption has enabled the manufacturers to innovate the products, making them enrich with specific dietary requirements such as dairy-free, vegan, sugar-free, gluten-free, plant-based products.



Further, frozen fruits and vegetables are rapidly gaining traction among consumers as they offer a wide range of advantages over the fresh produce. The technique employed in freezing fruits and vegetables assists in retaining the color, flavor and nutritive value of these products. It slows down the decomposition by turning the residual moisture into ice, which prevents the growth of bacteria. Frozen fruits and vegetables are also immune to spoilage that occurs on account of vigorous transportation and exposure to light, heat and dust. They offer numerous benefits which include low cost, easy preparation and availability during the off-season.



Fruits and vegetables are always healthy to consume and are rich in vitamins, minerals, and anti-oxidant that take care of health. However, there are situations when there is the least availability of fresh fruits and vegetables. In such situations, frozen forms of products are considered as the best alternatives that provide freshness until it is thawed for consumption. Frozen cherries, blueberry, raspberry, peas, cauliflower, mushrooms, corn are processed fruits & vegetables highly adopted by consumers. Frozen fruits have a good level of vital vitamins and useful antioxidants for the human body as the fresh ones.

Nowadays people are mostly attracted to frozen fruits and vegetables to get the required nutrients that are otherwise not available directly. The frozen fruits and vegetable market globally is growing at a rapid rate due to people's preference for food products that are not available locally to them.



Due to long working hours, rising health consciousness and the increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, consumers are shifting to frozen fruits and vegetables as they do not need to be washed, peeled or chopped. Additionally, they help in minimizing the overall cooking time without affecting the nutritional intake. In line with this, manufacturers are launching unique product variants, incorporating herbs and spices from local produce, to widen their portfolio and attract a large consumer base.

Further, inflating income levels of the middle-class population, especially in the Asian countries, is impelling the market growth. Moreover, consumers currently prefer to shop online and pay through their credit/debit cards to eliminate geographical limitations.

This, in confluence with the burgeoning e-commerce industry, is providing a thrust to the market growth. Frozen fruits and vegetables market trends can be seen increasing in the practice as they are readily available in the market at a low price range. Frozen fruit and vegetables are chilled and stored below their freezing point to be transported and stored till they are ready to eat.

This increase in freezing temperature helps them enhance their shelf life, as it inhibits the growth of micro-organisms. Such products include ready-to-eat fruits, salads, smoothies, and fruit juices, etc.



Cold chain infrastructure is the major driving factor of frozen fruits and vegetables market size. Since frozen fruits and vegetables contain higher shelf life and can be easily prepared to eat with less effort, frozen fruits and vegetables market growth start to boost. As the foodservice industry is growing at a global level, the application of digitalization in the industry is also making it convenient for consumers to pick out their preferred products and try out many new ones relying on other consumers' reviews. As more and more people are using the internet and smartphone, retail grocery shopping is getting popular frozen fruits and vegetables market as well as frozen fruits and vegetables market revenue.



Many developing countries are posing great opportunities for investing in the frozen fruits market as many consumers in the urban areas are rising in acceptance of this convenient lifestyle of consuming frozen food. Due to many beneficial factors in frozen food products in comparison to fresh products, there is an increasing demand in the global market. Various market entities are also catering to that demand, providing a generous amount of growth opportunities in the global frozen fruits and vegetables market forecast.

Due to various health concerns, more and more consumers are shifting from canned food to frozen foods, fostering more predictable growth in the fruit and vegetable market. Frozen food manufacturers are using technologies such as individual quick freezing (IQF) to improve yield and quality of frozen foods. The IQF method involves transferring the individual food items on a conveyor belt into a blast freezer that quickly freezes the items. With IQF method, every individual piece of food is frozen separately, as opposed to bulk or block freezing.



The increasing demand for local, sustainable and organic food production is expected to positively impact the frozen and fruit & vegetable market during the forecast period. Organic food production including organic frozen and fruit & vegetable market places a strong emphasis on consumer health, environmental protection and animal welfare.

Consumers now are becoming more concerned with how food is raised and prepared and are willing to pay a little more for something they recognize as healthy. Across Europe, there is a very high import rate (especially for fruits and vegetables) as the rate of production is far lower than the consumption demands for organic produce. The wide variety of frozen fruits and vegetables are ready to be eaten, such as foods, noodles and pasta, breakfast cereals, fruit juices and smoothies, salads and desserts, and others are well-known products around the world.



COVID-19 Impact:

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the changing consumer inclination from conventional brick-and-mortar distribution channels towards online retail platforms for the purchase of frozen fruits and vegetables. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The outbreak of Corona-virus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the frozen and fruit & vegetable market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and consumption declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. However, it is expected that the frozen and fruit & vegetable market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a 'black swan' event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Major companies in the market

General Mills Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, McCain Foods Limited, Conagra Brands Inc, Nomad foods, Iceland food, Al Kabeer group



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition



4. Economic /Demographic Snapshot



5. Global Frozen Food Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Global Frozen Potato Market Outlook

5.3. Global Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

5.4. Global Frozen Ready Meals Market Outlook

5.5. Global Frozen Meat & Poultry Market Outlook

5.6. Global Frozen Fish/Seafood Market Outlook

5.7. Market Share

5.7.1. By Region

5.7.2. By Company

5.7.3. By Product Type

5.7.4. By Freezing Technique

5.7.5. By End User

5.7.6. By Sales Channel



6. North America Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

6.1. US Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

6.2. Canada Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

6.3. Mexico Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

6.4. Rest of North America Frozen Food Market Outlook



7. Europe Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

7.1. UK Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

7.2. Germany Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

7.3. France Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

7.4. Italy Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

7.5. Russia Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

7.6. Spain Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

7.7. Rest of Europe Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

8.1. China Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

8.2. Japan Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

8.3. Australia Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

8.4. India Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

8.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook



9. Latin America Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

9.1. Brazil Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

9.2. Argentina Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

9.3. Chile Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

9.4. Columbia Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

9.5. Rest of Latin America Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook



10. Middle East Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

10.1. UAE Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

10.2. Saudi Arabia Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

10.3. Israel Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

10.4. Rest of Middle East Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook



11. Africa Frozen Fruits & Vegetables Market Outlook

11.1. South Africa Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook

11.2. Rest of Africa Frozen Fruits & Vegetable Market Outlook



12. Policy and Regulatory



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Market Drivers

13.2. Market Challenges



14. Market Trends and Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Porters Five Force Model

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. General Mills Inc.

15.2.2. Kraft Heinz Company

15.2.3. Mccain Foods Limited

15.2.4. Conagra Brands, Inc

15.2.5. Nomad Foods

15.2.6. Iceland Food

15.2.7. Al Kabeer Group



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/49gvyg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets