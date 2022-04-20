Worldwide Gas Meter Industry to 2027 - Featuring Honeywell, Itron and Apator Among Others

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Meter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gas meter market size reached US$ 3.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Gas meters refer to devices which measure and record the quantity of gas produced or consumed, regardless of the quality of the gas or pressurized quantity flowing. These meters are essential for ensuring adequate gas pressure from the main supply, keeping a track on the usage of gas and providing accurate bills. Nowadays, gas meters are available in different types and designs that provide unique benefits based on volumetric flow rate measurements.

Rapid industrialization has led to the increasing usage of natural gas in various emerging economies with large population pool, such as India and China. As the installation of gas meters helps in reducing the wastage of gas during transmission and distribution, the governments of these nations have encouraged their usage. On the other hand, governments across developed countries are ensuring that every household or small business is offered a smart meter.

For instance, the UK government has introduced the Smart Metering Programme which aims to provide 53 million smart gas meters to domestic and non-domestic properties in Great Britain by 2020 in order to provide consumers with real-time information on energy consumption. Apart from this, the leading gas meter companies are investing in R&D activities to develop innovative gas meters with the latest technology, such as meters with an in-home display (IHD) which shows how much energy is being utilized and how much it will cost in near-real-time.



Competitive Landscape

The market is characterized by the presence of various small and large manufacturers operating at both the local and regional levels who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the key players operating in the market are:

Honeywell

Itron

Apator

Diehl Metering

Sensus

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global gas meter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global gas meter market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global gas meter market?

What are the popular types in the global gas meter market?

What are the key application segments in the global gas meter market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global gas meter market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global gas meter market?

What is the structure of the global gas meter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global gas meter market?

How are gas meters manufactured?

