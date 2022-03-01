Worldwide GDPR Services Industry to 2027 - Featuring Amazon Web Services, Capgemini and Informatica Among Others

Mar 01, 2022, 17:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "GDPR Services Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global GDPR services market reached a value of US$ 1.61 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 5.88 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) services refer to various advanced solutions that aid organizations in complying with the European Union (EU) GDPR. They involve the evaluation of areas, such as document lifecycle, encryption and data backup, GDPR readiness assessment, risk assessment, data protection impact assessment (DPIA), followed by planning and implementation of concrete IT solutions in business operations. They assist enterprises in protecting the personal data and privacy of all EU citizens for transactions occurring within EU member states. In recent years, GDPR services have rapidly gained traction as they help businesses fulfill the GDPR requirements effectively to avoid hefty fines and legal issues.
GDPR Services Market Trends:
The rising need for organizations to comply with GDPR implemented by the EU represents the primary factor driving the market growth. Additionally, the continuous generation of vast amounts of data has strengthened the need for enhanced data security and privacy. This, in confluence with the widespread prevalence of cybersecurity attacks across the globe, is catalyzing the demand for GDPR services.
Furthermore, the escalating demand for data processing transparency to improve security service delivery and organizational reputation is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing number of individuals working remotely due to the recent coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak and the implementation of stringent data privacy regulations by governments of various countries are encouraging the adoption of GDPR services. Moreover, several leading players are launching innovative GDPR solutions to expand their customer base and maintain a competitive edge in the market. Other factors, including the rapid digitization, rising cloud adoption, increasing penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and technological advancements, are also creating a positive market outlook.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Absolute Software Corporation, Amazon Web Services Inc., Capgemini SE, International Business Machines Corporation, Informatica, Iron Mountain Inc., Micro Focus International PLC, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Proofpoint Inc., SAP SE, Trustwave Holdings Inc. (Singapore Telecommunications Limited) and Veritas Technologies LLC.
