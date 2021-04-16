Worldwide Generic Oncology Drugs Industry to 2026 - Key Market Trends

DUBLIN, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Generic Oncology Drugs Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global generic oncology drugs market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Generic oncology drugs assist in shrinking, controlling and destroying the cancer cells present in the human body. Furthermore, a few oncology drugs are widely prescribed by doctors to alleviate symptoms, including pain. They share the same active ingredients as the already marketed brand-name cancer care medicine. These drugs can be characterized by a different color or flavor than that of the original drug but their quality, performance, intended use, strength, dosage form and route of administration remain the same. Consequently, these drugs efficiently deliver equivalent clinical benefits and yield the same therapeutic effect as their brand-name counterparts at a lower cost.



The escalating prevalence of cancer is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Owing to various factors including a rapid increase in the number of smokers, sedentary lifestyle and excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, the number of cancer cases has experienced a significant rise across the globe. In addition to this, the high costs associated with a full-length cancer treatment have led a majority of the patients to opt for these drugs as they are much more cost-effective as compared to their brand-name counterparts. Moreover, patent expiration of key blockbuster drugs is also a significant factor that is providing a boost to the market growth.

Along with this, governments of several countries are undertaking initiatives to promote generic drugs. They are continually engaging in research and development (R&D) activities to reduce healthcare expenses related to cancer treatment, thus making the healthcare facility accessible and affordable for all. Such initiatives are augmenting the introduction of several new generic drugs. Other factors such as rising awareness about the benefits of early cancer diagnosis and growing inclination toward preventive measures are contributing to the market growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global generic oncology drugs market to reach a value of US$ 46.8 Billion by 2026.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

1. What is the market size for the global generic oncology drugs market?

2. What is the global generic oncology drugs market growth?

3. What are the global generic oncology drugs market drivers?

4. What are the key industry trends in the global generic oncology drugs market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global generic oncology drugs market?

6. What are the major regions in the global generic oncology drugs market?

7. Who are the key companies/players in the global generic oncology drugs market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Generic Drug Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Trends

6.3 Impact of COVID-19

6.4 Top Generic Oncology Drugs

6.5 Price Analysis

6.6 Market Forecast

6.7 SWOT Analysis

6.7.1 Overview

6.7.2 Strengths

6.7.3 Weaknesses

6.7.4 Opportunities

6.7.5 Threats

6.8 Value Chain Analysis

6.8.1 Research and Development

6.8.2 Manufacturing

6.8.3 Marketing

6.8.4 Distribution

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.9.1 Overview

6.9.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.9.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.9.4 Degree of Competition

6.9.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.9.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.9.7 Regulations in the Generics Industry

6.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



7 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market: Performance of Key Regions

7.1 North America

7.2 Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East and Africa

7.5 Latin America



8 Global Generic Oncology Drug Market: Competitive Landscape

8.1 Competitive Structure

8.2 Market Breakup by Key Players

8.3 Key Player Profiles

9 Generic Oncology Drug Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Detailed Process Flow (Tablets)

9.3 Detailed Process Flow (Injectable)

9.4 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

9.5 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sajp5s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

