Worldwide Genitourinary Partnering Industry 2022 Report - Featuring 3SBio, 4D Science, 180 Medical, A1M Pharma and Many More

DUBLIN, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010-2022: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the full collection of Genitourinary disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Trends in Genitourinary partnering deals

Financial deal terms for headline, upfront and royalty by stage of development

Genitourinary partnering agreement structure

Genitourinary partnering contract documents

Top Genitourinary deals by value

Most active Genitourinary dealmakers

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genitourinary disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genitourinary deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Genitourinary deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



Report scope

Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Genitourinary trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 includes:

Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Genitourinary deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 680 Genitourinary deal records

The leading Genitourinary deals by value since 2010

Most active Genitourinary dealmakers since 2010

The report includes deals for the following indications: Discharge, Frequency, Incontinence, Itching, Nocturia, Urgency, Acute kidney injury, Amyloidosis, Chronic kidney disease (CKD), Cystitis, Diabetic nephropathy, Dialysis, Hemolytic-uremic syndrome (HUS), Kidney stones, Nephrotic syndrom, Overactive bladder, Peyronie's disease, Polycystic kidney disease, Prostate diseases, Prostatitis, Prostate enlargement, Renal failure, Renal infections, Nephritis, Glomerulonephritis, Pyelonephritis, Vesicoureteral reflux, Urinary tract infection (UTI), plus other genitourinary indications.



In Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Genitourinary Partnering 2010 to 2022 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 570 Genitourinary deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise Genitourinary rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years

2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type

2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector

2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development

2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type

2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Genitourinary partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genitourinary partnering

3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values

3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments

3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments

3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Genitourinary deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Genitourinary partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genitourinary

4.4. Top Genitourinary deals by value



Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Genitourinary therapeutic target

Companies Mentioned

3SBio

4D Science

180 Medical

A1M Pharma

AbbeyMoor Medical

Abbott Laboratories

Abbvie

Acer Therapeutics

Acerus

Aceso Life Science

Aceto Corporation

Acino Pharma

ACIST Medical Systems

Acon Labs

Actient Pharmaceuticals

Action Pharma

ActivStyle

Acurx Pharmaceuticals

AdaptHealth

Aduro BioTech

Advanced Uro-Solutions

Advanz Pharma

Advicenne

AEterna Zentaris

Aethlon Medical

Aetna

Affymax

AirStrip Technologies

Akcea Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics

AKESOgen

Alavita Pharmaceuticals

AlCana Technologies

Alcavis HDC

Alere Health

Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Alio Medical

AliveCor

Alivio Therapeutics

Allecra Therapeutics

Allegis Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allergan

Allium Medical Solutions

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Altasciences

Altavant Sciences

Althea Technologies

AltheRx

AM-Pharma

Amag Pharmaceuticals

Ambu

American Access Care

American Diabetes Association

American Lung Association

American Medical Systems

American Renal Associates

American Urological Association

Amerigen Pharmaceuticals

Amerinet

AmerisourceBergen

Amgen

AmorChem

Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Amplity Health

Anakuria Therapeutics

ANDROMEDA Medizinische Systems

Angelini Pharma

Angion Biomedica

Angiotech Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Anteris Bio

Anthem

Anthem Bluecross

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

AorTech

Apax Partners

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apocell

Apollo Hospitals Group

Applied Medical

Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals

Arch Biopartners

Archimedes Pharma

Ardelyx

Arena Pharmaceuticals

Argon Medical Devices

Argutus Medical

Arizona State University

Arkray USA

Arrevus

Arriani Pharmaceuticals

Asahi Kasei

Ascend Clinical

Ascend Therapeutics

ASC Therapeutics

ASD Speciality Healthcare

Asia Renal Care

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Aspect Biosystems

Assembly Biosciences

Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma US

AstraZeneca

Astute Medical

Atara Biotherapeutics

Atlantic Dialysis Management Services

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Auven Therapeutics

Auxilium Pharmaceuticals

Avanti Specialty Pharmacy Management

Avenu Medical

AWAK Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies

Ayogo Health

Aytu BioPharma

Aziyo Biologics

Balboa Nephrology Medical Group

Bausch & Lomb

Baxter International

Baylor Health Care System

B Braun

Beacon Discovery

Beckman Coulter

Becton Dickinson

Beijing King Health

King Health Beijing Leadman Biochemistry

Bellco Health Care

Bellus Health

BenevolentAI

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Biim Ultrasound

Bio-Techne

BIOASTER

BioCad Holding

Biocon

BioDerm

BioLink Life Sciences

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority

Biomerica

bioMerieux

BioPorto

BioSerenity

Biostar Pharmaceuticals

BioVectra

BK Medical

Blackstone

Bladder Health Network

Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boston Scientific

Bridge Medicines

