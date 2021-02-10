Worldwide Geographic Information System (GIS) Industry to 2027 - Forecasts and Opportunities

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market By Component (Software and Hardware), By Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics & Navigation and Location-Based Services), By End User Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during the forecast period. Continuous advancements in GIS technologies like geo-analytics is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to ramp up during the forecast years. Moreover, rapid utilization of mapping technologies in numerous end-user industries is positively impacting the growth of the market during the forecast period.



The Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market is segmented based on component, function, end-user industry, company, and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into software and hardware. Out of which, the software segment dominated the market until 2020 and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecast period as well which can be attributed to growing use of GIS in urban planning, transport management, disaster management and smart city development.



In terms of end-user industry, the market is fragmented into agriculture, construction, transportation, utilities, mining, oil & gas and others. Among them, the agriculture segment is estimated to dominate the market in the next five years as GIS solutions help the farmers to enhance the productivity by reducing the cost, thereby enabling better management of land resources.



The major players operating in the geographic information system (GIS) market are Autodesk Inc., Bentley System, Incorporated, Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., General Electric Co., Hexagon AB, Pitney Bowes Inc., Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited, Geosoft Inc., Handheld Group, Harris Corporation, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd and Others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market from 2016 to 2019.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market based on component, function, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Software and Hardware)

6.2.2. By Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics & Navigation and Location-Based Services)

6.2.3. By End User Industry (Agriculture, Construction, Transportation, Utilities, Mining, Oil & Gas and Others)

6.2.4. By Company

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



8. Europe Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. North America Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. North America: Country Analysis



10. South America Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. South America: Country Analysis



11. Middle East and Africa Geographic Information System (GIS) Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Autodesk Inc.

14.2. Bentley System, Incorporated

14.3. Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.

14.4. General Electric Co.

14.5. Hexagon AB

14.6. Pitney Bowes Inc.

14.7. Topcon Corporation

14.8. Trimble Inc.

14.9. Blue Marble Geographics

14.10. Caliper Corporation

14.11. Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited

14.12. Geosoft Inc.

14.13. Handheld Group

14.14. Harris Corporation

14.15. Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd.



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jxykw2

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

