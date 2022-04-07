Worldwide Gift Card Industry to 2027 - Featuring Apple, Best Buy and IKEA Among Others

DUBLIN, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Gift Card Market (2022-2027) by Card Type, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Gift Card Market is estimated to be USD 845.39 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2021.64 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.05%.



Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global Gift Card Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentation

The Global Gift Card Market is segmented based on Card Type, End-User, and Geography.

Card Type, the market is classified into Closed-Loop Card and Open-Loop Card.

End-User, the market is classified into Retail Established and Corporate Institution.

Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Google LLC, PayPal, Inc., Sephora, Starbucks Corporation Visa, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Gift Card Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Proliferation of Smartphones and E-Tailing Giants

4.1.2 Increase in Demand for Innovative Products and Strengthened Brand Loyalty Strategies

4.1.3 Growing Demand for E-Gifting with Increase Digitalisation

4.1.4 The Surge in Incentive for Employees by Various Companies

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of Maintenance and Investment

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 The Emergence of Customized E-Gift Cards

4.3.2 Increase in Universally-Accepted Open-Loop Gift Cards

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Data Security and Privacy Concerns



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Gift Card Market, By Card Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Closed-Loop Card

6.3 Open-Loop Card



7 Global Gift Card Market, By End-User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Retail Established

7.3 Corporate Institution



8 Americas' Gift Card Market

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Argentina

8.3 Brazil

8.4 Canada

8.5 Chile

8.6 Colombia

8.7 Mexico

8.8 Peru

8.9 United States

8.10 Rest of Americas



9 Europe's Gift Card Market

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Austria

9.3 Belgium

9.4 Denmark

9.5 Finland

9.6 France

9.7 Germany

9.8 Italy

9.9 Netherlands

9.10 Norway

9.11 Poland

9.12 Russia

9.13 Spain

9.14 Sweden

9.15 Switzerland

9.16 United Kingdom

9.17 Rest of Europe



10 Middle East and Africa's Gift Card Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Egypt

10.3 Israel

10.4 Qatar

10.5 Saudi Arabia

10.6 South Africa

10.7 United Arab Emirates

10.8 Rest of MEA



11 APAC's Gift Card Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Australia

11.3 Bangladesh

11.4 China

11.5 India

11.6 Indonesia

11.7 Japan

11.8 Malaysia

11.9 Philippines

11.10 Singapore

11.11 South Korea

11.12 Sri Lanka

11.13 Thailand

11.14 Taiwan

11.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

13.2 American Express Company

13.3 Apple Inc.

13.4 Best Buy Co., Inc

13.5 Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

13.6 Carrefour S.A.

13.7 Fiserv, Inc.

13.8 Givex Corporation

13.9 Google LLC

13.10 Hennes & Mauritz AB

13.11 IKEA

13.12 InComm Payments (HI Technology Corp)

13.13 J Sainsbury plc

13.14 JCB Co., Ltd.

13.15 JD Sports (Pentland Group)

13.16 Lowe's Companies, Inc.

13.17 Macys.com, LLC

13.18 PayPal, Inc.

13.19 Paytronix Systems, Inc.

13.20 Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd.

13.21 Sephora

13.22 Starbucks Corporation

13.23 The Home Depot, Inc.

13.24 Virgin Group Ltd.

13.25 Walgreen Company

13.26 Walmart Inc.

13.27 ZARA

13.28 Mastercard

13.29 Visa



14 Appendix

