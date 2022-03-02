Worldwide Global Vacation Rental Industry to 2026 - Growing Tourism Industry is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Vacation Rental Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the vacation rental market and it is poised to grow by $168.40 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 15.53% during the forecast period. The report on the vacation rental market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing tourism industry and increasing popularity of short-term rental properties and technological advances.



The vacation rental market analysis includes the management segment and geographic landscape.



The vacation rental market is segmented as below:

By Management

Managed by owners

Professionally managed

By Geography

Europe

North America

APAC

MEA

South America

This study identifies strategic partnerships as one of the prime reasons driving the vacation rental market growth during the next few years.



The report on vacation rental market covers the following areas:

Vacation rental market sizing

Vacation rental market forecast

Vacation rental market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vacation rental market vendors that include 9flats.com PTE Ltd., Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd., Airbnb Inc., Expedia Group Inc., Hotelplan Management AG, MakeMyTrip Ltd., NOVASOL AS, Oravel Stays Ltd., TripAdvisor LLC, and Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc. Also, the vacation rental market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Management

Market segments

Comparison by Management

Managed by owners - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Professionally managed - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Management

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

9flats.com PTE Ltd.

Agoda Co. Pte. Ltd.

Airbnb Inc.

Expedia Group Inc.

Hotelplan Management AG

MakeMyTrip Ltd.

NOVASOL AS

Oravel Stays Ltd.

TripAdvisor LLC

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts Inc.

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wqd7op

