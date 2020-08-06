Worldwide Government Cloud Computing Industry to 2025 - Identify Drivers and Challenges

DUBLIN, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Government Cloud Computing Market By Type (Solutions and Services), By Service Model (Software as a Service, Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service), By Deployment Model, By Organization Size, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Government Cloud Computing Market is expected to register robust CAGR during the forecast period. The key factor responsible for the market growth is increasing role of digital content around various governing bodies. Additionally, the organisations are rapidly deploying cloud computing services, as it is helping them to save certain percentage of annual operating costs, which is anticipated to boost the growth of the government cloud computing market worldwide. Moreover, continuous improvement in public-sector technology solutions is further anticipated to bolster the market growth through 2025.



The Global Government Cloud Computing Market is segmented based on type, service model, deployment model, organization size, region and company. Based on service model, the market can be segmented into software as a service, platform as a service and infrastructure as a service. Out of which, the infrastructure as a service (IaaS) segment dominated the market in terms of largest market share until 2019 and is further anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment of the government cloud computing market during the forecast years as well.



This growth can be accredited to the ability of IaaS service model to transfer work to the cloud at the time of the peak demand for on-premises systems. Along with that, it further assists the users in saving their capital resource which can later be used for the cost of additional servers, which is further boosting the growth of the segment across the globe. In addition to this, IaaS supports the government agencies and help them realize their cost savings and efficiencies while modernizing and expanding their IT capabilities with limited capital resources.



Major players operating in the Global Government Cloud Computing Market include AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Google, HPE, Oracle, Salesforce, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, VMware, Verizon, CGI Group, AT&T, SAP, NetApp, Informatica, Huddle, Capgemini, CenturyLink, Fujitsu, etc. The companies operating in government cloud computing market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as expansions, mergers and acquisitions, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Objective of the Study:

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Government Cloud Computing Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Government Cloud Computing Market based on type, service model, deployment model, organization size, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Government Cloud Computing Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Government Cloud Computing Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Government Cloud Computing Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Government Cloud Computing Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Government Cloud Computing Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Government Cloud Computing Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Solutions and Services)

6.2.1.1. By Solution (Cloud Storage, Disaster Recovery, Identity and Access Management, Risk and Compliance Management and Others)

6.2.1.2. By Service (Training, Consulting, and Education, Support and Maintenance and Integration and Migration)

6.2.2. By Service Model (Software as a Service, Platform as a Service and Infrastructure as a Service)

6.2.3. By Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud and Hybrid Cloud)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (Small & Medium Business Enterprises and Large Enterprises)

6.2.5. By Region

6.2.6. By Company



7. North America Government Cloud Computing Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Service Model

7.2.3. By Deployment Model

7.2.4. By Organization Size

7.2.5. By Country (United States; Canada; Mexico and Rest of North America)

7.3. North America: Country Analysis

7.3.1. United States Government Cloud Computing Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Type

7.3.1.2.2. By Service Model

7.3.1.2.3. By Deployment Model

7.3.2. Canada Government Cloud Computing Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Type

7.3.2.2.2. By Service Model

7.3.2.2.3. By Deployment Model

7.3.3. Mexico Government Cloud Computing Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Type

7.3.3.2.2. By Service Model

7.3.3.2.3. By Deployment Model



8. Europe Government Cloud Computing Market Outlook



9. Asia-Pacific Government Cloud Computing Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Printing Ink Market Outlook



11. South America Government Cloud Computing Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Prising Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Outlook

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. AWS

15.2.2. Microsoft

15.2.3. IBM

15.2.4. Google

15.2.5. HPE

15.2.6. Oracle

15.2.7. Salesforce

15.2.8. Cisco Systems

15.2.9. Dell Technologies

15.2.10. VMware

15.2.11. Verizon

15.2.12. CGI Group

15.2.13. AT&T

15.2.14. SAP

15.2.15. NetApp

15.2.16. Informatica

15.2.17. Huddle

15.2.18. Capgemini

15.2.19. CenturyLink

15.2.20. Fujitsu



16. Strategic Recommendations



17. About Us and Disclaimer



