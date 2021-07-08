Worldwide Graphite Coatings Industry to 2030 - Featuring Asbury Carbons, Whitford and Mersen Among Others
DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphite Coatings Market - Global & U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market to gauge its growth potential. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market. The study also identifies growth avenues for market stakeholders. The report provides insightful information about how the global & U.S. graphite coatings market is likely to expand during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.
The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market that can aid companies operating in the market in making strategic business decisions. The study also elaborates on significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the flooring & wall covering industry with respect to the global graphite coatings market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the global & U.S. graphite coatings market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn).
This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market, along with key information and a competition landscape. The report mentions company profiles of key players operating across the global & U.S. graphite coatings market, wherein various market developments and growth strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.
Key Questions Answered in the Report on Global & U.S. Graphite Coatings Market
The report provides detailed information about the global & U.S. graphite coatings market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global & U.S. graphite coatings market, which would help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.
- Which application segment of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market would emerge as a leading revenue generator during the forecast period?
- What would be the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global as well as U.S. graphite coatings market between 2020 and 2030?
- What are winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global graphite coatings market?
- Which end user segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the global & U.S. graphite coatings market during the forecast period?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global & U.S. Graphite Coatings Market
4. Market Overview
4.1. Product Definition
4.2. Market Indicators
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis
5.1.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.2. Restraints
5.1.1.3. Opportunities
5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.4. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.5. Degree of Competition
5.3. Value Chain Analysis
5.4. List of Raw Material Suppliers
5.5. List of Graphite Coating Manufacturer
5.6. List of Potential Customers
6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
7. Global Graphite Coatings Production Output, 2019
8. Global Graphite Coatings Market Price Trend Analysis, by Region, 2019-2030
9. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Application
9.1. Key Findings and Introduction
9.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030
9.2.1. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Dry Lubrication, 2019-2030
9.2.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Anti-seize Agents, 2019-2030
9.2.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Release Agents, 2019-2030
9.2.4. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Others (including Thermal Conductive Agents and Anti-corrosion Agents), 2019-2030
9.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
10. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by End-user
10.1. Key Findings and Introduction
10.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2019-2030
10.2.1. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Advanced Batteries & Transistors, 2019-2030
10.2.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Automotive, 2019-2030
10.2.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solar Cells, 2019-2030
10.2.4. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Displays, 2019-2030
10.2.5. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Sensors, 2019-2030
10.2.6. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Composites, 2019-2030
10.2.7. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Metal Coatings, 2019-2030
10.2.8. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Others (including Medical, Energy, and Textile), 2019-2030
10.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
11. Global Graphite Coatings Market Analysis, by Region
11.1. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region
11.1.1. North America
11.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region
12. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Overview
12.1. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030
12.2. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2019-2030
12.3. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application
12.4. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user
13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Global Graphite Coatings Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)
13.2. Competition Matrix
13.3. Company Profiles
13.3.1. Asbury Carbons
13.3.1.1. Company Description
13.3.1.2. Business Overview
13.3.1.3. Financial Details
13.3.1.4. Business Strategy
13.3.1.5. Product Portfolio
13.3.2. Imerys Graphite & Carbon
13.3.2.1. Company Description
13.3.2.2. Business Overview
13.3.2.3. Business Strategy
13.3.2.4. Financial Details
13.3.2.5. Product Portfolio
13.3.3. Whitford
13.3.3.1. Company Description
13.3.3.2. Business Overview
13.3.3.3. Business Strategy
13.3.3.4. Product Portfolio
13.3.4. Mersen
13.3.4.1. Company Description
13.3.4.2. Business Overview
13.3.4.3. Business Strategy
13.3.4.4. Product Portfolio
13.3.5. Final Advanced Materials
13.3.5.1. Company Description
13.3.5.2. Business Overview
13.3.5.3. Business Strategy
13.3.5.4. Product Portfolio
13.3.6. CONDAT Corporation
13.3.6.1. Company Description
13.3.6.2. Business Overview
13.3.6.3. Business Strategy
13.3.6.4. Financial Details
13.3.6.5. Product Portfolio
13.3.7. Elcora Advanced Materials Corp
13.3.7.1. Company Description
13.3.7.2. Business Overview
13.3.7.3. Purity Portfolio
13.3.7.4. Strategic Overview
13.3.8. Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company
13.3.8.1. Company Description
13.3.8.2. Business Overview
13.3.8.3. Product Portfolio
13.3.8.4. Strategic Overview
13.3.9. BECHEM
13.3.9.1. Company Description
13.3.9.2. Business Overview
13.3.9.3. Product Portfolio
13.3.9.4. Strategic Overview
14. Primary Research: Key Insights
15. Appendix
