Worldwide Graphite Coatings Industry to 2030 - Featuring Asbury Carbons, Whitford and Mersen Among Others

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Graphite Coatings Market - Global & U.S. Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest study collated and published by the publisher analyzes the historical and present-day scenario of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market to gauge its growth potential. The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating a landscape for the growth of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market. The study also identifies growth avenues for market stakeholders. The report provides insightful information about how the global & U.S. graphite coatings market is likely to expand during the forecast period of 2020 to 2030.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market that can aid companies operating in the market in making strategic business decisions. The study also elaborates on significant changes that are anticipated to configure growth of the flooring & wall covering industry with respect to the global graphite coatings market during the forecast period. It also includes a key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects for the global & U.S. graphite coatings market and estimates statistics related to growth of the market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn).



This study covers a detailed segmentation of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market, along with key information and a competition landscape. The report mentions company profiles of key players operating across the global & U.S. graphite coatings market, wherein various market developments and growth strategies practiced and implemented by leading players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in the Report on Global & U.S. Graphite Coatings Market



The report provides detailed information about the global & U.S. graphite coatings market on the basis of comprehensive research on various factors that are playing a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that are currently operating in the market and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the global & U.S. graphite coatings market, which would help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which application segment of the global & U.S. graphite coatings market would emerge as a leading revenue generator during the forecast period?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global as well as U.S. graphite coatings market between 2020 and 2030?

What are winning imperatives of leading players operating in the global graphite coatings market?

Which end user segment is expected to generate maximum revenue in the global & U.S. graphite coatings market during the forecast period?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global & U.S. Graphite Coatings Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Product Definition

4.2. Market Indicators



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

5.1.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.2. Restraints

5.1.1.3. Opportunities

5.2. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

5.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

5.2.5. Degree of Competition

5.3. Value Chain Analysis

5.4. List of Raw Material Suppliers

5.5. List of Graphite Coating Manufacturer

5.6. List of Potential Customers



6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



7. Global Graphite Coatings Production Output, 2019



8. Global Graphite Coatings Market Price Trend Analysis, by Region, 2019-2030



9. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Application

9.1. Key Findings and Introduction

9.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

9.2.1. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Dry Lubrication, 2019-2030

9.2.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Anti-seize Agents, 2019-2030

9.2.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Release Agents, 2019-2030

9.2.4. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Others (including Thermal Conductive Agents and Anti-corrosion Agents), 2019-2030

9.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



10. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by End-user

10.1. Key Findings and Introduction

10.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2019-2030

10.2.1. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Advanced Batteries & Transistors, 2019-2030

10.2.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Automotive, 2019-2030

10.2.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Solar Cells, 2019-2030

10.2.4. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Displays, 2019-2030

10.2.5. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Sensors, 2019-2030

10.2.6. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Composites, 2019-2030

10.2.7. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Metal Coatings, 2019-2030

10.2.8. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Others (including Medical, Energy, and Textile), 2019-2030

10.3. Global Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



11. Global Graphite Coatings Market Analysis, by Region

11.1. Global Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region

11.1.1. North America

11.2. Global Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



12. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Overview

12.1. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2019-2030

12.2. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by End-user, 2019-2030

12.3. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Application

12.4. U.S. Graphite Coatings Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



13. Competition Landscape

13.1. Global Graphite Coatings Market Share Analysis, by Company (2019)

13.2. Competition Matrix

13.3. Company Profiles

13.3.1. Asbury Carbons

13.3.1.1. Company Description

13.3.1.2. Business Overview

13.3.1.3. Financial Details

13.3.1.4. Business Strategy

13.3.1.5. Product Portfolio

13.3.2. Imerys Graphite & Carbon

13.3.2.1. Company Description

13.3.2.2. Business Overview

13.3.2.3. Business Strategy

13.3.2.4. Financial Details

13.3.2.5. Product Portfolio

13.3.3. Whitford

13.3.3.1. Company Description

13.3.3.2. Business Overview

13.3.3.3. Business Strategy

13.3.3.4. Product Portfolio

13.3.4. Mersen

13.3.4.1. Company Description

13.3.4.2. Business Overview

13.3.4.3. Business Strategy

13.3.4.4. Product Portfolio

13.3.5. Final Advanced Materials

13.3.5.1. Company Description

13.3.5.2. Business Overview

13.3.5.3. Business Strategy

13.3.5.4. Product Portfolio

13.3.6. CONDAT Corporation

13.3.6.1. Company Description

13.3.6.2. Business Overview

13.3.6.3. Business Strategy

13.3.6.4. Financial Details

13.3.6.5. Product Portfolio

13.3.7. Elcora Advanced Materials Corp

13.3.7.1. Company Description

13.3.7.2. Business Overview

13.3.7.3. Purity Portfolio

13.3.7.4. Strategic Overview

13.3.8. Van Sickle Paint Mfg. Company

13.3.8.1. Company Description

13.3.8.2. Business Overview

13.3.8.3. Product Portfolio

13.3.8.4. Strategic Overview

13.3.9. BECHEM

13.3.9.1. Company Description

13.3.9.2. Business Overview

13.3.9.3. Product Portfolio

13.3.9.4. Strategic Overview



14. Primary Research: Key Insights



15. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9c8pap

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

