Worldwide Green Data Center Industry to 2026 - Featuring Cisco Technology, Dell and Eaton Among Others

The global green data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 22% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A green data center refers to an environment-friendly facility that accommodates computers and servers for storage, management and distribution of data. It primarily operates on solar, wind or hydropower, and the components are designed for maximum energy efficiency and minimal carbon footprint. Some of the typically used components include energy-conserving power supply, centralized humidification, efficient servers, routers, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and light-emitting diode (LED) systems. In comparison to the traditionally used data centers, these systems aid in segregating workload, provide centralized control and ease of data migration, are more resilient and offer next-generation storage experience to the user.



The market is primarily being driven by the growing requirement for energy-efficient computing systems, which is further facilitated by increasing digitization across industries. Moreover, rising environmental consciousness and the widespread adoption of data centers to store and manage the constantly increasing amounts of data, are driving the market growth. Green data centers are usually designed with on-site wind and solar farms that are constructed on the terrace of the building or facility. They also use the wastewater by recycling it for cooling purposes.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the utilization of low-emission building materials, paints, carpets, waste recycling systems and sustainable landscaping, for the construction of these data centers, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Manufacturers are also using alternative technologies, such as evaporative cooling, heat pumps, photovoltaic cells and catalytic converters, for producing energy-efficient systems. This, along with significant growth in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, represents some of the other factors driving the market further.

Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Cisco Technology Inc., Dell EMC Inc., Eaton Corporation, Ericsson Inc., Fujitsu Limited (Furukawa Group), HCL Technologies Limited, Hitachi Ltd, HP Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., IBM, Microsoft Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG and Vertiv Co.



