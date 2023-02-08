Worldwide Ground Penetrating RADAR Industry to 2028: High Demand for GPR Equipment in Utility Safety and Damage Protection Drives Growth

DUBLIN , Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ground Penetrating RADAR Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global ground penetrating radar market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028.

The report predicts the global ground penetrating radar market to grow with a CAGR of about 8% over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on the ground penetrating radar market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.

The report on the ground penetrating radar market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global ground penetrating radar market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market, and opportunities for the new entrants in the global ground penetrating radar market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, IGR- Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The high demand for GPR equipment in utility safety and damage protection is the major factor driving the growth of the market.

Increasing research and development activities will drive market growth.

Restraints

The negative impact of various factors on GPR performance will retrain the market growth.

Opportunities

Growing demand for GPRS in military applications creates new growth opportunities.

Company Profiles

The companies covered in the report include

GSSI Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.

IDS GeoRadar

National GPR Service, Inc.

Chemring Group

Sensors and Software Inc.

Geoscanners AB

Exploration Instruments, LLC

Hexagon AB

SPX Corporation

Utsi Electronics Ltd.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the ground penetrating radar market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the ground penetrating radar market to analyze the trends, and developments in the global market, and forecast market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global ground penetrating radar market. The company profile includes an analysis of the product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis, and the latest developments of the company.

4. IGR- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus on to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Ground Penetrating Radar Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Ground Penetrating Radar Market

4. Ground Penetrating Radar Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Type

5.1. Hand Held

5.2. Cart Based

6. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Offering

6.1. Equipment

6.2. Services

7. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Application

7.1. Law Enforcement

7.2. Utility Detection

7.3. Concrete Investigation

8. Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market by Region 2022-2028

9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Ground Penetrating Radar Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e2zm8y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets