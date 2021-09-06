Worldwide Hand Sanitizer Industry to 2025 - Featuring Reckitt Benckiser, GOJO Industries, Henkel AG & Company and Unilever

DUBLIN, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an in depth analysis of the global hand sanitizer market by value, by product type, by composition, by end-use, and by region. The report also provides a regional analysis of the hand sanitizer market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, the report provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the hand sanitizer market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global hand sanitizer market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global hand sanitizer market is fragmented with many major market players operating worldwide. The manufacturers of hand sanitizers produce different forms of sanitizers to cater to the needs of various sectors. The key players of the hand sanitizers market - Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, GOJO Industries, Inc., Henkel AG & Company, KGaA, and Unilever plc - are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Hand sanitizer refers to a hand antiseptic or hand rub, which is used to remove the infection-causing microorganisms present on the hands. There are mainly two types of hand sanitizers available in the market: Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer and Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizer. Both options have their own benefits and drawbacks.



Hand sanitizers have a long history with continuously evolving new forms of hand sanitizers. The hand sanitizer market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, composition, and end-use.



The global hand sanitizer market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2020, and the market observed a sudden boost in 2020 owing to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years (i.e. 2021-2025) tremendously.



The hand sanitizer market is expected to increase due to rapid urbanization, rising millennial population, growing preventive measures due to the COVID-19 outbreak, escalating healthcare spending, surging online sales of health sanitizers, favorable government and non-government organizations initiatives, etc. Although the market faces some challenges such as health hazards associated with use of chemical ingredients in hand sanitizer, stringent government regulations, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type (gel, foam, spray and others)

3.1.3 Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Composition (alcohol-based sanitizer and alcohol-free sanitizer)

3.1.4 Global Hand Sanitizer Market by End-use (hospitals, hotels & restaurants, household and others)

3.1.5 Global Hand Sanitizer Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Product Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Gel Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Foam Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Spray Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Other Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.3 Global Hand Sanitizer Market: Composition Analysis

3.3.1 Global Alcohol-based Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Alcohol-free Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.4 Global Hand Sanitizer Market: End-use Analysis

3.4.1 Global Hospitals Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Hotels & Restaurants Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.4.3 Global Household Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Other Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Hand Sanitizer Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.1.2 North America Hand Sanitizer Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.1.3 The US Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.1.4 The US Hand Sanitizer Market by Product Type (gel, foam, and others)

4.1.5 The US Gel Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.1.6 The US Foam Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.1.7 The US Other Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.1.8 Rest of North America Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.2 Europe Hand Sanitizer Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.4 Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Hand Sanitizer Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Hand Sanitizer Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Household and personal Care Sector

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Hand Sanitizer

5.2 Response of Industry

5.2.1 Initiative by Market Players

5.3 Variation in Organic Traffic

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.2 Rising Millennial Population

6.1.3 Growing Preventive Measures due to COVID-19 Outbreak

6.1.4 Escalating Healthcare Spending

6.1.5 Surging Online Sales of Hand Sanitizers

6.1.6 Favorable Government and Non-Government Organizations Initiatives

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Health Hazards Associated with the Use of Chemical Ingredients in Hand Sanitizer

6.2.2 Stringent Government Regulations

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising popularity of Organic-based Hand Sanitizers

6.3.2 Growing Awareness towards Maintaining Health Hygiene

6.3.3 Escalating Demand for Gel-based Sanitizers

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Hand Sanitizer Market Players by E-commerce Sales

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 GOJO Industries, Inc.

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Business Strategy

8.3 Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Unilever plc

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

