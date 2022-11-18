Worldwide Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Industry to 2027 - Product Innovation in the Baby Care industry is Expected to Augment the Market Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Hands-Free Baby Bottle Holder Market by Type, End-use, Price Range, Distribution Channel and Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global hands-free baby bottle holder market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Expanding women population and hectic lifestyle are escalating the demand for the baby bottle holders. Convenience, and comfort of baby bottle holder has prominence in the urbanized population.

In addition, it is safe enough and adjustable as per the position of the babies. In addition to this, the rising number of women with breast cancers and other medical problems restricts mothers to feed child naturally and they need artificial adjustment to feed a child, which is anticipated to escalate the demand for baby bottle holder across the globe in the coming years.



Product Innovation in the Baby Care industry is Expected to Augment the Market Growth



Various organizations are engaged in developing numerous products, which can create a wide range of consumer base and generate revenue. The introduction of new technologies has given rise to unique designs and varying shapes, which can aid to support the growth of the hands-free baby bottle holder market.

This product also offers a relieve to the parents or caretaker as it allows to free hand from holding the bottle and while feeding parents can do some other work as well. All these factors are estimated to lead to the growth of the market.



Surging Utilization of Baby Bottle Holder in the Metropolitan Cities Drives the Market Growth



The working mothers have inclination toward the baby bottle holders. These holders can be used by the fathers who take care of the babies while doing their professional work.

It is a purposeful product for working women as well as for mother who have spinal problems, so it minimizes the strain on hand that occurs due to holding bottle for long period of time. This, in turn, is projected to expand the industry growth in the upcoming years.



Expanding E-Commerce Channels is Estimated to Support the Market Growth



The growing e-commerce sector along with the variety of product availability on different online channels are propelling the market growth. The demand for baby bottle holders is expected to increase considerably due to the rising popularity of infant care goods throughout the world.

The high per capita income and high consumer spending, and easy availability of product through e-commerce media is further increasing the sales of baby bottle which are expected to enhance the growth of the hands-free baby bottle holder market in the forthcoming years.



Market Segmentation



The global hands-free baby bottle holder market is segmented based on end-use, price range, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution. Based on the end-use, the market is divided into with household and commercial. Based on the price range, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high.

Based on distribution channel, the market is bifurcated into offline and online. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North American region, Asia-Pacific region, European region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.



Market Players



Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dastmalchi, Conair, Ningbo Seago Electric Co., Ltd, Wellness Oral Care, Tao Clean, Puretta, Wonderchef, UVNIA, Pursonic, Dazzlepro are the leading market players contributing the growth of the global hands-free baby bottle holder market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.3. Sources of Information

4.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Hands Free Baby Bottle Holder Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Self Feeding Support and Other Feeding Support)

5.2.2. By End-use (Household, Commercial)

5.2.3. By Price Range (Low, Medium, High)

5.2.4. By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

5.2.5. By Region

5.2.6. By Company (2021)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Hands Free Baby Bottle Holder Market Outlook

7. Europe Hands Free Baby Bottle Holder Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Hands Free Baby Bottle Holder Market Outlook

9. Middle East and Africa Hands Free Baby Bottle Holder Market Outlook



10. South America Hands Free Baby Bottle Holder Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Company Details

13.1.2. Financials (As reported)

13.1.3. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.1.4. Pricing of Target Products

13.1.5. Market positioning

13.2. Better Family Inc (The Beebo)

13.3. Bebe Bottle Sling LLC

13.4. Babaste

13.5. Baby Bottle Genie

13.6. Glive's



14. Strategic Recommendations

