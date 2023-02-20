Worldwide Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Industry to 2030 - Featuring American Airlines Cargo, AmerisourceBergen, Cavalier Logistics, Continental and DB Schenker Among Others

Feb 20, 2023, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare cold chain logistic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.7% during 2023-2030.
This report on global healthcare cold chain logistic market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global healthcare cold chain logistic market by segmenting the market based on product, services, storage techniques, mode of delivery, temperature range, end user and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the healthcare cold chain logistic market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Demand for Biopharmaceutical Products
- Increasing Number of Clinical Trials
Challenges
- Difficulty to Access Different Markets
- Failure to Comply with the Regulatory Standards
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Companies Mentioned:
- American Airlines Cargo
- AmerisourceBergen Corporation (World Courier)
- Cavalier Logistics Inc.
- Continental Group
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx Corporation Services Inc.
- Kuehne + Nagel International AG
- LifeConEx
- Marken Ltd.
- United Parcel Service of America Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Product
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Clinical Trial Materials
5.3. Vaccines
5.4. Biopharmaceuticals
5.5. Others
6. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Services
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Storage
6.3. Transportation
6.4. Packaging
6.5. Instrumentation
6.6. Others
7. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Storage Techniques
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Electrical Refrigeration
7.3. Dry Ice
7.4. Gel Packs
7.5. Liquid Nitrogen
7.6. Others
8. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Mode of Delivery
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Last-Mile-Delivery
8.3. Hubs-to-Distributor
9. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Temperature Range
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Ambient
9.3. Refrigerated
9.4. Frozen
9.5. Cryogenic
10. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by End User
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Hospitals & Clinics
10.3. Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, and Biotechnology Companies
10.4. Others
11. Global Healthcare Cold Chain Logistic Market by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Europe
11.2.1 Germany
11.2.2 United Kingdom
11.2.3 France
11.2.4 Italy
11.2.5 Spain
11.2.6 Russia
11.2.7 Netherlands
11.2.8 Rest of the Europe
11.3 North America
11.3.1 United States
11.3.2 Canada
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 South Korea
11.4.5 Australia
11.4.6 Indonesia
11.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
11.5 Latin America
11.5.1 Mexico
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Argentina
11.5.4 Rest of Latin America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 Turkey
11.6.3 Iran
11.6.4 United Arab Emirates
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12. SWOT Analysis
13. Porter's Five Forces
14. Market Value Chain Analysis
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Scenario
15.2. Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frtp9s-cold?w=5
