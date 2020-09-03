Worldwide Healthcare Services Industry to 2030 - Featuring Community Health Systems, DaVita & Universal Health Services Among Others

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Healthcare Services Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report from the publisher provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global healthcare services market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the healthcare services? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Healthcare Services market global report from the publisher answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider healthcare services market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The healthcare services market section of the report gives context. It compares the healthcare services market with other segments of the healthcare services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, healthcare services indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global healthcare services market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global healthcare services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global healthcare services market.



Laboratories in developed economies are looking to optimize by investing in automatizing equipment to meet the demands of testing more efficiently. Automating labs increases cost efficiency and automated equipment is being introduced in core areas of diagnostics like microbiology and molecular diagnostics. For example the Aptio Automation System at NHS, Tayside processes 7000 tubes per day, a 20% increase in the workload of its main laboratory, without any additional staff.



The healthcare services market consists of sales of healthcare services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide human healthcare services. This industry includes establishments that provide services such as medical and diagnostic laboratory services, dental services, nursing care, residential substance abuse and mental health facilities and other healthcare services.



The global healthcare services market is expected to decline from $7102.7 billion in 2019 to $6657.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -6.3%. The decline is mainly due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. Globally, the essential and emergency healthcare services have been prioritized which include COVID related activities, prevention and management of communicable diseases, reproductive health, maternal health, new-born and child health, and other emergencies, while, non-essential services that include health promotional activities, other non-emergency screening services, routine diagnostic tests, and other desired health services among others have been restricted and recommended to shut down.



Therefore, although some of medical emergency services are available, since most of the other healthcare services are shut down, the market is expected to slightly decline. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 7% from 2021 and reach $9725.4 billion in 2023.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Healthcare Services Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations

4. Healthcare Services Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products

5. Healthcare Services Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers

6. Healthcare Services Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth

7. Healthcare Services Market Trends And Strategies

8. Healthcare Services Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market

9. Healthcare Services Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Healthcare Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Healthcare Services Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Healthcare Services Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

10. Healthcare Services Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Healthcare Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Healthcare Services Market, Segmentation By End User Gender, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Healthcare Services Market, Segmentation By Type of Expenditure, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

11. Healthcare Services Market Segments

11.1. Global Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Medical Laboratory Services; Diagnostic Imaging Centers

11.2. Global Dental Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - General Dentistry; Oral Surgery; Orthodontics And Prosthodontics; Other Dental Services

11.3. Global Nursing Care Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Home Health Care Providers; Nursing Care Facilities; Orphanages & Group Homes; Retirement Communities

11.4. Global Residential Substance Abuse And Mental Health Facilities Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Residential Mental Health & Intellectual Disability Facilities; Substance Abuse Centers

11.5. Global Hospitals And Outpatient Care Centers Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Hospitals; Outpatient Care Centers

11.6. Global Physicians And Other Health Practitioners Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Specialist Doctors; Primary Care Doctors; Physical Therapists; Optometrists; Chiropractors; Podiatrists

11.7. Global Ambulance Services Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Ground Ambulance Services; Air Ambulance Services; Water Ambulance Services

12. Healthcare Services Market Metrics

12.1. Healthcare Services Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

12.2. Per Capita Average Healthcare Services Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global

13. Asia-Pacific Healthcare Services Market



14. Western Europe Healthcare Services Market



15. Eastern Europe Healthcare Services Market



16. North America Healthcare Services Market



17. South America Healthcare Services Market



18. Middle East Healthcare Services Market



19. Africa Healthcare Services Market



20. Healthcare Services Market Competitive Landscape

20.1. Competitive Market Overview

20.2. Market Shares

20.3. Company Profiles

20.3.1. National Health Service

20.3.1.1. Company Overview

20.3.1.2. Products And Services

20.3.1.3. Strategy

20.3.1.4. Financial Performance

20.3.2. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

20.3.2.1. Company Overview

20.3.2.2. Products And Services

20.3.2.3. Strategy

20.3.2.4. Financial Performance

20.3.3. Community Health Systems

20.3.3.1. Company Overview

20.3.3.2. Products And Services

20.3.3.3. Strategy

20.3.3.4. Financial Performance

20.3.4. DaVita

20.3.4.1. Company Overview

20.3.4.2. Products And Services

20.3.4.3. Strategy

20.3.4.4. Financial Performance

20.3.5. Universal Health Services

20.3.5.1. Company Overview

20.3.5.2. Products And Services

20.3.5.3. Strategy

20.3.5.4. Financial Performance

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Healthcare Services Market

22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Healthcare Services Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Healthcare Services Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Healthcare Services Market In 2023- Growth Strategies

23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher

24. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned



National Health Service

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Community Health Systems

DaVita

Universal Health Services



