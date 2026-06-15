WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions places 300+ internationally trained dialysis nurses across 49 states

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions (WWHS), a Medical Solutions company and leader in international direct hire healthcare recruitment, is proud to announce the placement of 320 internationally trained registered nurses in dialysis facilities across 49 states.

These nurses are completing licensing, credentialing, and immigration processes before beginning employment with dialysis providers nationwide. Once in practice, they will help strengthen care teams, reduce vacancy-related staffing pressures, and support continuity of care for patients who rely on regular dialysis treatment.

"Dialysis patients depend on highly skilled nephrology nurses to manage complex treatments and support their long-term health," said Patti Artley, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, President of WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "By connecting qualified internationally trained nurses with dialysis providers across the country, we are helping healthcare organizations address critical staffing needs while creating sustainable workforce solutions that strengthen patient care."

According to research published in the American Journal of Kidney Diseases, outpatient dialysis facilities have experienced annual registered nurse deficits of 5% to 7% since 2004, with the COVID-19 pandemic placing additional pressure on an already strained nephrology nursing workforce.

"Dialysis nursing requires specialized clinical knowledge, strong patient relationships, and a commitment to ongoing care management," said Laura Messineo, RN, MHA, Chief Nursing Officer of WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions. "The internationally trained nurses we place bring valuable experience and expertise to dialysis teams, helping facilities maintain continuity of care and supporting positive outcomes for patients living with kidney disease."

WWHS currently maintains a database of more than 15,000 nephrology nurses who average 7.7 years of clinical experience. While international recruitment alone will not solve the nation's nephrology workforce challenges, it represents a strategic investment in building a stronger, more resilient healthcare workforce.

For more information on WWHS and its services, visit healthstaff.org. For more information about Medical Solutions, visit medicalsolutions.com.

WORLDWIDE HEALTHSTAFF SOLUTIONS

WorldWide HealthStaff Solutions, a Medical Solutions company, specializes in direct hire international nurse recruitment, connecting healthcare employers with qualified RNs and healthcare professionals worldwide. From recruitment to relocation, we guide both parties through seamless processes to foster long-term, mutually beneficial relationships. With offices in the United States, United Arab Emirates, and the Philippines, we are positioned to serve global healthcare markets effectively.

SOURCE Medical Solutions LLC