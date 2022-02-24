Worldwide Heat Exchanger Industry to 2028 - Featuring Alfa Laval, Danfoss and Johnson Controls Among Others

Feb 24, 2022, 12:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Exchanger Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global heat exchanger market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2022-2028. This report on global heat exchanger market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global heat exchanger market by segmenting the market based on type, material, end use and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the heat exchanger market are provided in this report.
Market Drivers
- Government Initiatives
- Growing Technological Advancements
Market Challenges
- Fluctuating Raw Material Costs
- High Energy Utilisation for Manufacturing
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2021
- Historical Period: 2017-2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2028
Market by Type
- Shell & Tube
- Plate & Frame
- Air Cooled
- Others
Market by Material
- Carbon Steel
- Stainless Steel
- Nickel
- Others
Market by End-Use Industry
- Chemical
- Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
- HVAC and Refrigeration
- Food & Beverage
- Power Generation
- Paper & Pulp
- Others
Market by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Key Insights
3. Global Heat Exchanger Market
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Drivers
3.3. Market Challenges
4. Global Heat Exchanger Market Analysis
4.1. Market Portraiture
4.2. Market Size
4.3. Market Forecast
4.4. Impact of COVID-19
5. Global Heat Exchanger Market by Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Shell & Tube
5.3. Plate & Frame
5.4. Air Cooled
5.5. Others
6. Global Heat Exchanger Market by Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon Steel
6.3 Stainless Steel
6.4 Nickel
6.5 Others
7. Global Heat Exchanger Market by End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Chemical
7.3 Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
7.4 HVAC and Refrigeration
7.5 Food & Beverage
7.6 Power Generation
7.8 Paper & Pulp
7.9 Others
8. Global Heat Exchanger Market by Region
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Germany
8.2.2 United Kingdom
8.2.3 France
8.2.4 Italy
8.2.5 Spain
8.2.6 Russia
8.2.7 Netherlands
8.2.8 Rest of the Europe
8.3 North America
8.3.1 United States
8.3.2 Canada
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 South Korea
8.4.5 Australia
8.4.6 Indonesia
8.4.7 Rest of the Asia Pacific
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Mexico
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Argentina
8.5.4 Rest of Latin America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 Turkey
8.6.2 Iran
8.6.3 United Arab Emirates
8.6.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9. SWOT Analysis
10. Porter's Five Forces
11. Market Value Chain Analysis
12. Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Scenario
12.2 Company Profiles
12.2.1 Alfa Laval
12.2.2 API Heat Transfer Inc.
12.2.3 Danfoss
12.2.4 General Electric Company
12.2.5 Hisaka Works
12.2.6 IHI Corporation
12.2.7 Johnson Controls
12.2.8 Kelvion Holding GmbH
12.2.9 Koch Industries
12.2.10 Lytron Inc.
12.2.11 Mersen
12.2.12 Modine Manufacturing
12.2.13 Royal Hydraulics
12.2.14 Sondex A/S
12.2.15 Xylem Inc.
