Worldwide Heat Stress Monitor Industry to 2026 - Technological Integration in Heat Stress Monitoring Presents Opportunities

The Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is estimated to be USD 14.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 19.18 Mn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.20%.



Market Dynamics

The key factor driving the Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is the growing adoption of heat stress monitors by various industries such as the military, manufacturing, mining, and athletics. The increasing workplace and employee safety awareness and rules and regulations related to environmental and safety for heat stress management are significant factors driving the market's growth. On the other hand, rigidity and strict compliance among industries in different countries will hamper the market's growth.

Apart from this, lack of training, awareness, and information related to the device environment in dealing with the heat stress monitoring conditions associated with lack of skilled employees are the challenges that may negatively affect the market shortly.



Furthermore, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the heat stress monitoring process is technological advancement. The developing low-cost heat stress monitoring devices will create opportunities for the global heat stress monitor market to grow in the forecasted period effectively.



Market Segmentation

The Global Heat Stress Monitor Market is segmented further based on Application Type, Product Type, Offering Type, Life Form Type, Technology Type, Sensor Type, and Geography.

By Application Type, the market is classified into Mining and Oil & Gas, Manufacturing Plants, Military, Athletics and Sports, and Others.

By Product Type, the market is classified into Fix/Portable HSM and Handled HSM.

By Offering Type, the market is classified into Hardware & Software and Services.

By Life Form Type, the market is classified into Humans and Animals (Cattle).

By Technology Type, the market is classified into Natural Wet Bulb and Without Wet Bulb.

By Sensor Type, the market is classified into Dry Bulb, Natural Wet Bulb, Black Globe Temperature, Relative Humidity, and Air Flow Sensors.

By Geography, America is projected to lead the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Besantek Corporation, LSI Lastem s.r.l, Nielsen-Kellerman, PCE Instruments UK Ltd, REED Instruments, Inc, Sper Scientific Ltd, Romteck Australia, Runrite Electronics, Sato Keiryoki Mfg Co Ltd, and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, etc.



Countries Studied

America ( Argentina , Brazil , Canada , Chile , Colombia , Mexico , Peru , United States , Rest of Americas)

, , , , , , , , Rest of Americas) Europe ( Austria , Belgium , Denmark , Finland , France , Germany , Italy , Netherlands , Norway , Poland , Russia , Spain , Sweden , Switzerland , United Kingdom , Rest of Europe )

( , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Rest of ) Middle-East and Africa ( Egypt , Israel , Qatar , Saudi Arabia , South Africa , United Arab Emirates , Rest of MEA)

and ( , , , , , , Rest of MEA) Asia-Pacific ( Australia , Bangladesh , China , India , Indonesia , Japan , Malaysia , Philippines , Singapore , South Korea , Sri Lanka , Thailand , Taiwan , Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand and Adoption by Various Industries

4.1.2 Environmental and Safety Regulations for Heat Stress Management

4.1.3 Increasing Workplace Safety Awareness

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Lack of Strict Compliance Across Industries

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Technological Integration in Heat Stress Monitoring

4.3.2 Developing Low-Cost Heat Stress Monitors

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Lack of Training for Heat Stress Conditions

4.4.2 Lack of Trained Professionals



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Application Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Mining and Oil & Gas

6.3 Manufacturing Plants

6.4 Military

6.5 Athletics and Sports

6.6 Others



7 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fix/Portable HSM

7.3 Handled HSM



8 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Offering Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware & Software

8.3 Services



9 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Life Form Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Human

9.3 Animals (Cattle)



10 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Technology Type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Natural Wet Bulb

10.3 Without Wet Bulb



11 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Sensor Type

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Dry Bulb

11.3 Natural Wet Bulb

11.4 Black Globe Temperature

11.5 Relative Humidity & Air Flow Sensors



12 Global Heat Stress Monitor Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.1 America

12.1.1 Argentina

12.1.2 Brazil

12.1.3 Canada

12.1.4 Chile

12.1.5 Colombia

12.1.6 Mexico

12.1.7 Peru

12.1.8 United States

12.1.9 Rest of Americas

12.2 Europe

12.2.1 Austria

12.2.2 Belgium

12.2.3 Denmark

12.2.4 Finland

12.2.5 France

12.2.6 Germany

12.2.7 Italy

12.2.8 Netherlands

12.2.9 Norway

12.2.10 Poland

12.2.11 Russia

12.2.12 Spain

12.2.13 Sweden

12.2.14 Switzerland

12.2.15 United Kingdom

12.2.16 Rest of Europe

12.3 Middle East and Africa

12.3.1 Egypt

12.3.2 Israel

12.3.3 Qatar

12.3.4 Saudi Arabia

12.3.5 South Africa

12.3.6 United Arab Emirates

12.3.7 Rest of MEA

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Australia

12.4.2 Bangladesh

12.4.3 China

12.4.4 India

12.4.5 Indonesia

12.4.6 Japan

12.4.7 Malaysia

12.4.8 Philippines

12.4.9 Singapore

12.4.10 South Korea

12.4.11 Sri Lanka

12.4.12 Thailand

12.4.13 Taiwan

12.4.14 Rest of Asia



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrant

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Strategic Initiatives

13.3.1 M&A and Investments

13.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Accutron Instruments, Inc

14.2 Air-Met Scientific Pty Ltd

14.3 AMETEK, Inc

14.4 Anaum International Electronics, LLC

14.5 Besantek Corporation

14.6 Doculam

14.7 Envirocon Instrumentations

14.8 Fujitsu Limited

14.9 Gaugewear, Inc

14.10 Honeywell International, Inc

14.11 Industrial Scientific Corporation

14.12 LSI Lastem s.r.l

14.13 Misumi Corporation

14.14 Narda Safety Test Solutions GmbH

14.15 Nielsen-Kellerman

14.16 Numag Data Systems Pvt Ltd

14.17 PCE Instruments UK Ltd

14.18 REED Instruments, Inc

14.19 Romteck Australia Pty Ltd

14.20 Runrite Electronics

14.21 Sato Keiryoki Mfg Co Ltd

14.22 SCADACore

14.23 Scarlet Tech

14.24 Sensidyne, LP

14.25 Sper Scientific Ltd

14.26 Svan Analytics Instruments, Pvt Ltd

14.27 Swan Environmental Private Limited

14.28 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

14.29 TES Electronical Electronic Corp

14.30 TSI, Inc

14.31 Worthington Industries, Inc



15 Appendix



