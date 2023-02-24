Worldwide Herbal Medicine Industry to 2028 - Players Include Bayer, Schaper & Brummer, Venus Pharma, Himalaya Global Holdings and Arkopharma

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Herbal Medicine Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global herbal medicine market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2020 to 2028. The report predicts the global herbal medicine market to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period from 2022-2028.

The study on herbal medicine market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2020 to 2028.



The report on herbal medicine market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global herbal medicine market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global herbal medicine market over the period of 2020 to 2028. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

The rise in the awareness of negative effects of allopathy medicines.

The increase in the demand of cost-effective medical ailments.

2) Restraints

The lack of awareness about herbal therapeutics will impede market growth.

3) Opportunities

Increased positive outcomes of aesthetic treatment and increasing awareness of aesthetic procedures can open up new opportunities.

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the herbal medicine market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the herbal medicine market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2028.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global herbal medicine market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Global Herbal Medicine Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Herbal Medicine Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Source

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Formulation Type

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by Distribution Channel

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Herbal Medicine Market



Chapter 4. Herbal Medicine Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter 5. Global Herbal Medicine Market by Source

5.1. Barks

5.2. Leaves

5.3. Roots

5.4. Others



Chapter 6. Global Herbal Medicine Market by Application

6.1. Food and Beverages

6.2. Pharmaceuticals

6.3. Others



Chapter 7. Global Herbal Medicine Market by Formulation Type

7.1. Syrups

7.2. Powder

7.3. Capsules and Tablets

7.4. Others



Chapter 8. Global Herbal Medicine Market by Distribution Channel

8.1. Hospital Pharmacies

8.2. Retail Pharmacies

8.3. Online Pharmacies

8.4. Others



Chapter 9. Global Herbal Medicine Market by Region 2022-2028



Chapter 10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Herbal Medicine Market

10.2. Companies Profiles

10.2.1. Bayer AG

10.2.2. Schaper & Brummer

10.2.3. Venus Pharma GmbH

10.2.4. Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.

10.2.5. Arkopharma

10.2.6. Hishimo Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

10.2.7. Arizona Natural

10.2.8. Blackmores Limited

10.2.9. BEOVITA

10.2.10. Patanjali Ayurved

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ch0jsu-medicine?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets