Worldwide Home Entertainment Devices Industry to 2028 - Featuring Sony, Panasonic and Apple Among Others

The global home entertainment devices market is anticipated to increase more than 6% of CAGR over 2019-2028. According to a study published by Insure Insights on the global home entertainment market, the growing disposable income which is leading to spend on leisure accessories and devices are augmenting the demand for home entertainment devices such as speakers, TVs, gaming console, and others in the global cognitive computing market.



Top Driver:

Robust Demand for Connected Devices



The emergence of high-speed internet and its technologies such as voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) service on mobile phones has changed the user preference for Internet services. With growing internet services, the demand connected devices at home are also increasing. On-demand services are influencing the viewers to watch content on their mobile devices, and connected devices enable the users to connect the mobile devices to TV screens for an improved viewing experience.



Another major reason for the growth of home entertainment devices is that increasing investment is smart homes. The global smart home market is increasing by CAGR of more than 12% which, coupled with a significant rise in consumer investments in entertainment products are driving the demand for connected home entertainment devices.



Bluetooth Technology is Boosting the Adoption of Wireless Audio Devices in the Global Home Entertainment Device Market



Among connectivity segments of the global home entertainment market, wireless devices are predicted to show significant growth in the future than wired home entertainment devices. Changing consumer preferences in the market and increasing shift by the consumers toward portable devices are supporting the growth of the Bluetooth speakers and audio devices in the market. Bluetooth speakers gaining widespread adoption in the past few years, Bluetooth speakers come in many shapes and sizes, meeting the requirements of the consumers.

Rapid innovations and increasing R&D expenditure with new innovative applications are boosting the demand in the Bluetooth speakers in the global market. The growing penetration of smartphones and increasing consumer awareness have further boosted the demand for audio devices at home worldwide. Moreover, the demand for audio devices, including home theatre systems, and soundbars are also gaining traction for improved sound quality for events such as social gatherings and home parties are expected to drive the demand for such audio appliances during the forecast period.



Product Availability and Rapid Innovation to Benefit APAC Market



APAC has dominated the global home entertainment devices market and during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income and rising inclination towards leisure and entertainment activities. Another major reason for the growth of the market in the region is the availability of raw material and labor at minimum cost in China, India, and other countries. Further, regional and global players in the region are focusing on and developing innovative products at reduced prices are also generating huge demand for home entertainment products in the region.



In October 2019, Sony announced to launch 360 Reality Audio technology with several partners across world to offer best audio experience to its customers. The company is using its object-based spatial audio technology to create a virtual spherical environment around the listeners.



Players introducing new products in order to cater more customers



The global home entertainment device market is expected to stay fragmented with the increase in the number of new entrants in the coming years. Samsung, Sony, LG, Microsoft, Bose, Sennheiser electronic, Panasonic among others could be at the forefront of the competition in the global home entertainment device market. The players are innovating and introducing new products in order to gain major market shares in coming years. Few recent product launches are listed below:

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Overview And Scope



Chapter 2 Our Research Practice



Chapter 3 Executive Summary



Chapter 4 Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1 Overview

4.2 Prevalence analysis

4.3 Key Factor Impact Analysis



Chapter 5 Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Forces

5.1 What's Driving the Market

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Power of Suppliers

5.2.2 Threats From New Entrants

5.2.3 Power of Buyer

5.2.4 Threat From Substitute Product

5.2.5 Degree of Competition



Chapter 6 Global Home Entertainment Devices Market -Industry Snapshots

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Value, 2019 - 2028, (US$ Bn)

6.2 Market Overview

6.2.1 Drivers Analysis

6.2.2 Restraint/Challenges analysis

6.2.3 Opportunity Analysis

6.3 Supply Chain/Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Market SWOT Analysis



Chapter 7 Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Analysis, by Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Key Findings for Home Entertainment Devices Market- By Type

7.2.1 Home Entertainment Devices Market- Audio Devices

7.2.2 Home Entertainment Devices Market- Video Devices

7.2.3 Home Entertainment Devices Market- Gaming Consoles



Chapter 8 Global Home Entertainment Devices Market Analysis, by Connectivity

8.1 Overview

8.2 Key Findings for Home Entertainment Devices Market- By Connectivity

8.2.1 Home Entertainment Devices Market- Wired

8.2.2 Home Entertainment Devices Market- Wireless



Chapter 9 Home Entertainment Devices Market Analysis by Region



Chapter 10 Market Competition Analysis

10.1 Market Share/Positioning Analysis

10.1.1 Market Positioning of Key Vendors, 2019

10.1.2 Key Strategies Adopted by the Leading Players

10.1.3 Recent Developments



Chapter 11 Company Profiles- Snapshot

11.1 SONY CORPORATION

11.1.1 Business Fundamentals

11.1.2 Financial Snapshots

11.1.3 Product Portfolio

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.2 PANASONIC CORPORATION

11.3 SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

11.4 APPLE INC

11.5 LG ELECTRONIC, INC.

11.6 SENNHEISER ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG

11.7 KONINKLIJKE PHILIPS N.V

11.8 BOSE CORPORATION

11.9 MICROSOFT CORPORATION

11.10 MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION



Chapter 12 Appendix



