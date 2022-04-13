Worldwide Home Healthcare Industry to 2028 - Featuring Invacare, Phillips Healthcare and Medtronic Among Others

DUBLIN, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Healthcare Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the global home healthcare market studies past as well as current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The report provides revenue of the global home healthcare market for the period 2017-2028, considering 2020 as the base year and 2021 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the global home healthcare market during the forecast period.



The report has been prepared after an extensive primary and secondary research. Primary research involved bulk of research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with industry leaders and opinion makers. Extensive secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the global home healthcare market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, company presentations, sales data, and trade associations. Analysts have employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various phenomenon in the global home healthcare market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Furthermore, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global home healthcare market. These indices serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in entering the global home healthcare market.



The report delves into the competition landscape of the global home healthcare market. Key players operating in the global home healthcare market have been identified, and each one of these has been profiled for distinguishing business attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are some of the attributes of players in the global home healthcare market that have been profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in Home healthcare Market Report

What is the scope of growth of product companies in the global home healthcare market?

What will be the Y-o-Y growth of the global home healthcare market between 2017 and 2028?

What is the influence of changing trends in technologies on the global home healthcare market?

Will North America continue to be the most profitable market for home healthcare product providers?

continue to be the most profitable market for home healthcare product providers? Which factors are anticipated to hamper the growth of the global home healthcare market during the forecast period?

Which are the leading companies in the global home healthcare market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Home Healthcare Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Device Type Definition

4.1.2. Industry Evolution / Developments

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2028



5. Key Insights

5.1. Key product/brand Analysis

5.2. Technological Advancements

5.3. Regulatory Scenario by Region/globally

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemics Impact on Industry (value chain and short / mid / long term impact)



6. Global Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast, by Device Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Device Type, 2017-2028

6.3.1. Diagnostics & Monitoring Home Devices

6.3.1.1. Blood Glucose Monitors

6.3.1.2. Blood Pressure Monitors

6.3.1.3. Heart Rate Monitors

6.3.1.4. Temperature Monitors

6.3.1.5. Sleep Apnea Monitors

6.3.1.6. Coagulation Monitors

6.3.1.7. Pregnancy Test Kits

6.3.1.8. Pedometers

6.3.1.9. Pulse Oximeters

6.3.2. Therapeutics Home Healthcare Devices

6.3.2.1. Insulin Delivery Devices

6.3.2.2. Nebulizers

6.3.2.3. Ventilator & CPAP Devices

6.3.2.4. IV Equipment

6.3.2.5. Dialysis Equipment

6.3.3. Home Mobility Assist Devices

6.3.3.1. Wheelchairs

6.3.3.2. Cranes & Crutches

6.3.3.3. Other Home Mobility Assist Devices

6.3.4. Medical Supplies

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Device Type



7. Global Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast, by Services

7.1. Introduction & Definition

7.2. Key Findings / Developments

7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Services, 2017-2028

7.3.1. Rehabilitation Services

7.3.2. Telehealth & Telemedicine Services

7.3.3. Infusion Therapy Services

7.3.4. Respiratory Therapy Services

7.3.5. Unskilled Home Healthcare Services

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Services



8. Global Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region

8.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Region

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Europe

8.2.3. Asia Pacific

8.2.4. Latin America

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Region



9. North America Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast

10. Europe Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast



11. Asia Pacific Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast

12. Latin America Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast



13. Middle East & Africa Home Healthcare Market Analysis and Forecast



14. Competition Landscape

14.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

14.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020

14.3. Company Profiles

14.3.1. 3M Health Care

14.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.1.2. Company Financials

14.3.1.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.2. Bayer AG

14.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.2.2. Company Financials

14.3.2.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.3. Abbott Laboratories

14.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.3.2. Company Financials

14.3.3.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.4. Cardinal Health, Inc.

14.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.4.2. Company Financials

14.3.4.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.5. GE Healthcare

14.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.5.2. Company Financials

14.3.5.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

14.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.6.2. Company Financials

14.3.6.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.7. Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

14.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.7.2. Company Financials

14.3.7.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.8. Invacare Corporation

14.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.8.2. Company Financials

14.3.8.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.9. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

14.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.9.2. Company Financials

14.3.9.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.10. Phillips Healthcare

14.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.10.2. Company Financials

14.3.10.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.11. Medtronic, Inc.

14.3.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.11.2. Company Financials

14.3.11.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.12. Omron Healthcare, Inc.

14.3.12.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.12.2. Company Financials

14.3.12.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.12.4. SWOT Analysis

14.3.13. Other prominent players

14.3.13.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

14.3.13.2. Company Financials

14.3.13.3. Growth Strategies

14.3.13.4. SWOT Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q9gwq7

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets