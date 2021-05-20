Worldwide Home Insurance Industry to 2027 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

DUBLIN, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Insurance Market by Coverage, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Home insurance is an insurance that provides financial protection to an individual against losses and damages to an individual's residence, along with furnishings and other assets at home. Homeowners insurance also provides liability coverage against accidents at home or on the property. It is a package policy, which means that it covers both damage to property and liability, or legal responsibility, for any injuries and property damage policyholders or their families cause to other people.



Growth in global number of households, increase in initiatives by government, and rise in number of accidents and man-made disasters are the major factors that drive the growth of the global home insurance market. However, lack of awareness regarding home insurance policy hampers the growth of the market. On the contrary, untapped potential of emerging economies and new technological developments in the home insurance industry are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period.

The home insurance market is segmented into coverage, end user, and region. On the basis of coverage, the market is categorized into comprehensive coverage, dwelling coverage, content coverage, and other optional coverages. By end user, it is bifurcated into landlords and tenants. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the home insurance market are Allstate Insurance Company, ALLIANZ GROUP, ADMIRAL, AXA, American International Group, Inc., Chubb, Liberty Mutual Insurance, People's Insurance Company of China Group, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance, and Zurich Insurance Co. Limited. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global home insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global home insurance market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report description

1.2. Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3. Key market segments

1.4. Research methodology

1.4.1. Secondary research

1.4.2. Primary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools & models



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping Home Insurance Market

3.2.1. Low bargaining power of suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate bargaining power of buyer

3.2.3. Moderate threat of substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate threat of new entrants

3.2.5. High competitive rivalry

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on home insurance market

3.4.1. Impact on home insurance industry

3.4.2. Impact on home insurance market size

3.4.3. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.4.4. Framework for solving market challenges faced by home insurance providers and customers in the market

3.4.5. Economic impact on home insurance companies

3.4.6. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact in the industry

3.4.7. Opportunity analysis for home insurance providers



CHAPTER 4: HOME INSURANCE MARKET, BY COVERAGE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Comprehensive

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Dwelling Coverage

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4. Content Coverage

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Other Optional

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: HOME INSURANCE MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Landlords

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Tenants

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: HOME INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2. North America

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.5. Market analysis, by country

6.2.5.1. U. S.

6.2.5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.2.5.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.2.5.2. Canada

6.2.5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.2.5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4. Market analysis, by country

6.3.4.1. UK

6.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.3.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.2. Germany

6.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.3.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.3. France

6.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.3.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.4. Italy

6.3.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.3.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.5. Spain

6.3.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.3.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.6. Netherlands

6.3.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.3.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.3.4.7. Rest of Europe

6.3.4.7.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.3.4.7.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4. Market analysis, by country

6.4.4.1. China

6.4.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.4.4.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.2. Japan

6.4.4.2.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.4.4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.3. India

6.4.4.3.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.4.4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.4. Australia

6.4.4.4.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.4.4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.5. New Zealand

6.4.4.5.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.4.4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.4.4.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.6.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.4.4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5. LAMEA

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.5.3. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.5. Market analysis, by country

6.5.6.1. Latin America

6.5.6.1.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.5.6.1.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.6.2. Middle East

6.5.6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.5.6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by end user

6.5.6.3. Africa

6.5.6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by coverage

6.5.6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by end user



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1. ALLIANZ

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.2. ADMIRAL

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. Allstate Insurance Company

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.4. American International Group, Inc.

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.5. AXA

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.6. Chubb

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Product portfolio

8.6.4. Business performance

8.7. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Product portfolio

8.7.4. Business performance

8.8. PICC

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Product portfolio

8.9. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Product portfolio

8.10. Zurich

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Product portfolio

8.10.4. Business performance



