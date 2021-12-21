Worldwide Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Industry to 2030 - Featuring 3M, Belimed and Ecolab Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital-Acquired Infection Control Market by Product & Service and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hospital-acquired infection control market was valued at $19,958 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $25,006 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Infection can be classified into various types, which include hospital-acquired infections, ear infections, eye infections, lung & respiratory infections, skin infections, common childhood infections, sexually transmitted infections, and stomach & intestinal infections. Hospital-acquired infectious diseases are caused by viruses, bacteria, parasites, or fungi. These infections can be controlled with the help of sterilization, cleaning, & disinfection products; protective barriers; and endoscope reprocessing products. Protective barrier products include surgical gowns, face masks, and coveralls.



The growth of the global hospital-acquired infection control market is driven by rise in number of surgical procedures, increase in incidence of hospital-acquired infections, surge in geriatric population, technological advancements in sterilization equipment, and rise in incidence of chronic diseases across the globe. In addition, rise in outsourcing of sterilization services among hospitals and pharmaceutical & medical device companies boosts the growth of the market. Moreover, re-introduction of ethylene oxide sterilization, increase in use of e-beam sterilization, surge in awareness of environmental & personal hygiene due to COVID-19 acts as the key driving forces of the global market. However, adverse effects of chemical disinfectants and concerns regarding the safety of reprocessed instruments are expected to restrain the growth of the hospital-acquired infection control market. Conversely, rise in adoption of single-use medical nonwovens and devices is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period.



The global hospital-acquired infection control market is segmented into product & service, infection type, end user, and region. On the basis of product & service, the market is categorized into sterilization, cleaning & disinfection products, protective barriers, and endoscope reprocessing products. By sterilization, it is divided into sterilization product, contract sterilization services, and sterilization consumables & accessories. The sterilization product segment is further classified into heat sterilization equipment, low temperature sterilization equipment, radiation sterilization equipment, and other sterilization equipment. Depending on cleaning & disinfection products, the market is segregated into disinfectants, disinfector equipment, and others. As per infection type, it is categorized into hospital-acquired pneumonia, bloodstream infections, surgical site infections, gastrointestinal infections, urinary tract infections (UTI), and others. According to end user, it is fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

It offers a quantitative analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2020

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rise in incidence of hospital-acquired infections

3.5.1.2. Upsurge in likelihood of epidemic or pandemic outbreaks

3.5.1.3. Increase in geriatric population and rise in incidence of chronic diseases

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Adverse effects of chemical disinfectants

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. High market growth potential in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. Covid-19 impact analysis on hospital-acquired infection control market



CHAPTER 4: HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET, BY PRODUCT & SERVICE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Sterilization

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.4.1. Sterilization product

4.2.4.1.1. Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.4.1.1.1. Heat sterilization equipment

4.2.4.1.1.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.1.1.2. Low temperature sterilization equipment

4.2.4.1.1.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.1.1.3. Radiation sterilization equipment

4.2.4.1.1.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.1.1.4. Other sterilization equipment

4.2.4.1.1.4.1. Market size and forecast

4.2.4.2. Contract sterilization services

4.2.4.3. Sterilization consumables & accessories

4.3. Cleaning & disinfection products

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. Market size and forecast, by type

4.3.4.1. Disinfectants

4.3.4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.2. Disinfector equipment

4.3.4.2.1. Market size and forecast

4.3.4.3. Others

4.3.4.3.1. Market size and forecast

4.4. Protective barriers

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5. Endoscope reprocessing products

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET, BY INFECTION TYPE

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Hospital-acquired pneumonia

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Bloodstream infections

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Surgical site infections

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

5.5. Gastrointestinal infections

5.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.5.2. Market analysis, by country

5.6. Urinary tract infections

5.6.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.6.2. Market analysis, by country

5.7. Others

5.7.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.7.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET, BY END USER

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Hospitals & clinics

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Ambulatory surgical centers

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Others

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: HOSPITAL-ACQUIRED INFECTION CONTROL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

8.1.3M Company

8.1.1. Company overview

8.1.2. Company snapshot

8.1.3. Operating business segments

8.1.4. Product portfolio

8.1.5. Business performance

8.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.2. Belimed AG.

8.2.1. Company overview

8.2.2. Company snapshot

8.2.3. Operating business segments

8.2.4. Product portfolio

8.2.5. Business performance

8.3. Ecolab Inc.

8.3.1. Company overview

8.3.2. Company snapshot

8.3.3. Operating business segments

8.3.4. Product portfolio

8.3.5. Business performance

8.3.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.4. Fortive Corporation (Advanced Sterilization Products).

8.4.1. Company overview

8.4.2. Company snapshot

8.4.3. Operating business segments

8.4.4. Product portfolio

8.4.5. Business performance

8.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.5. Getinge AB

8.5.1. Company overview

8.5.2. Company snapshot

8.5.3. Operating business segments

8.5.4. Product portfolio

8.5.5. Business performance

8.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.6. Matachana Group

8.6.1. Company overview

8.6.2. Company snapshot

8.6.3. Operating business segments

8.6.4. Product portfolio

8.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

8.7. Miele Group. (Steelco)

8.7.1. Company overview

8.7.2. Company snapshot

8.7.3. Operating business segments

8.7.4. Product portfolio

8.8. MMM Group

8.8.1. Company overview

8.8.2. Company snapshot

8.8.3. Operating business segments

8.8.4. Product portfolio

8.9. Sotera Health Inc.

8.9.1. Company overview

8.9.2. Company snapshot

8.9.3. Operating business segments

8.9.4. Product portfolio

8.9.5. Business performance

8.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

8.10. Steris Plc (Cantel Medical Corporation)

8.10.1. Company overview

8.10.2. Company snapshot

8.10.3. Operating business segments

8.10.4. Product portfolio

8.10.5. Business performance

8.10.6. Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i2gqoh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

