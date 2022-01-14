Worldwide Hospital Services Industry to 2027 - Rising Investment in Healthcare Infrastructure and Professionals Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospital Services Market Research Report by Hospital Type, by Service Type, by Service Areas, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hospital Services Market size was estimated at USD 7,254.92 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 8,483.17 billion in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.29% to reach USD 22,162.24 billion by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hospital Services Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hospital Services Market, including 3M Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited, Community Health Systems, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric Company, Helios Technologies, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medline Industries, Inc., Medtronic PLC, Optum, Inc., Ramsay Health Care Ltd, Sanofi SA, Smiths Group PLC, Spire Healthcare Group PLC, Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Universal Health Services Inc.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hospital Services Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hospital Services Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hospital Services Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hospital Services Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hospital Services Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hospital Services Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hospital Services Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growing elderly population coupled with increasing prevalence of hospital services

5.1.1.2. Increasing disposable income and demand for better healthcare services

5.1.1.3. Rising penetration of health insurance worldwide

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Concerns over gap between demand and supply of hospital services

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Emerging demand in untapped areas of developed and developing economies

5.1.3.2. Rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and professionals

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of strict protocols and standards pertaining to facilities in hospitals

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Hospital Services Market, by Hospital Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Private Hospital

6.3. Public/Community Hospital

6.4. State-owned Hospital



7. Hospital Services Market, by Service Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Inpatient Services

7.3. Outpatient Services



8. Hospital Services Market, by Service Areas

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Acute Care

8.3. Cancer Care

8.4. Cardiovascular

8.5. Neurorehabilitation & Psychiatry Services

8.6. Obstetrics & Gynecology

8.7. Pathology Lab, Diagnostics, and Imaging



9. Americas Hospital Services Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Hospital Services Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hospital Services Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. 3M Company

13.2. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

13.3. Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

13.4. Beckman Coulter Inc.

13.5. Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.6. China Resources Phoenix Healthcare Holdings Company Limited

13.7. Community Health Systems, Inc.

13.8. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.9. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

13.10. General Electric Company

13.11. Helios Technologies

13.12. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

13.13. Medline Industries, Inc.

13.14. Medtronic PLC

13.15. Optum, Inc.

13.16. Ramsay Health Care Ltd

13.17. Sanofi SA

13.18. Smiths Group PLC

13.19. Spire Healthcare Group PLC

13.20. Tenet Healthcare Corporation

13.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

13.22. Universal Health Services Inc



14. Appendix



