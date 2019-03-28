Worldwide Hospitality Software and SaaS Markets Study 2018

DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Hospitality Software and SaaS Markets Study" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The researcher has been advising the hospitality community (vendors, restaurants, managed services providers and others) since 1996 in the industry-specific information technology evolution and strategy.



Over the years we've amassed a tremendous amount of primary- and secondary-source data through first hand consulting experience in this pursuit. From this ever-growing knowledge base, offerings like our Sophia Data Service, The Worldview IT Sizing Forecast Model as well as custom research projects have been developed and successfully launched.



This particular report looks at the overall Hospitality Software and Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Worldwide.



Who are the real leaders? What are the real rankings? Who is leading are the leaders in SaaS market by solution categories? Which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete Unified Commerce approach with a single view of the customer? It's all here.



Companies are encouraged to use these charts in discussions with their vendor partners. It is our intent that they provide unique insights into vendor strategy and provide thought-provoking questions as we all move though and prosper in the Era of Intentional Innovation.



The Market View series of research studies build upon all this knowledge and add analyst insight to graphically display vendor positioning, drive for innovation and projected growth.



The goal of this report, as well as the entire Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP), is to provide the retail community with the most detailed and complete picture imaginable of the retail technology landscape. We do this to assist retailers in vendor selection and to help the industry understand the trends, drivers and barriers that are fundamentally transforming our industry.

Highlights

This is the first of several hospitality studies under the series of research that is part of the Retail Executive Advisory Program (REAP). This study looks at the Total Hospitality SaaS Market. Others that are available as part of the REAP program include Hospitality Software Market, Hospitality Hardware Market and then finally Total Hospitality Store Systems Market.



Readers of this research will get a forecast for Software Licenses, Software Maintenance, and Software-as-a-Service. In addition, we size the market by Line of Business Categories ranging from Business Intelligence to eCommerce to Merchandising and Supply Chain to Marketing to Store Systems; 10 LOB categories in all. Breakouts are included for Fast Food, Bar/Restaurants, and then Other Hospitality which is inclusive of Lodging, Casinos, Cruises, Theaters, Theme Parks, Museums, Stadiums and other formats.



Next we provide rankings for combined Software and SaaS, Software and Maintenance, and then just SaaS on its own. Then we discuss market trends, drivers and market barriers.



The Market View Map then positions vendors against each other in a 3-dimensional quadrant view. The upper right quadrant shows someone who is a leader in market strength and also in growth, innovation, and unified commerce coverage. What is unique about the approach is we also add a further dimension of market share scale so you can not only see who is in what quadrant, but how strong they are as well. This is ideal as executives review their market position and consider competitors and acquisition candidates.



Finally, we provide market profiles on the top 15 software providers by revenue. Each profile includes total revenues, revenues by hardware, software, SaaS, and services, revenues by region, and revenues by Line of Business Category. In addition, the profiles include merger and acquisition information as well as key clients.



The data, forecasts, and positioning maps are provided Worldwide as well as a deep dive on North America.



What makes this research different and more rigorous is that it is based on a very sophisticated and highly objective research model. It allows vendors, retailers and analysts to see who are the real leaders in retail software, true software market rankings, who is leading in the fast growing software-as-a-service market, and which vendors are leading in sales, innovation, market reach and can implement a complete unified commerce approach to retail.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Market Definitions



Market Overview



Elephants in the Room



Trends, Drivers, and Barriers



Market Forecast and Growth

Total Worldwide Hospitality SaaS Sizing and Forecast

Worldwide Fast Food SaaS Sizing and Forecast

North America Fast Food SaaS Sizing and Forecast

Worldwide Bar/Restaurant SaaS Sizing and Forecast

North America Bar /Restaurant SaaS Sizing and Forecast

/Restaurant SaaS Sizing and Forecast Worldwide Lodging/Entertainment SaaS Sizing and Forecast

North America Lodging/Entertainment SaaS Sizing and Forecast

Vendor Rankings

Worldwide Rankings - Top 15 Hospitality SaaS Vendors and Revenues

North American Rankings - Top 15 Hospitality SaaS Vendors and Revenues

Market View Vendor Positioning Maps

Total Hospitality Software Positioning Map

Fast Food Software Positioning Map

Bar/Restuarant Software Positioning Map

Lodging/Entertainment Software Positioning Map

Vendor Profiles (see above for what's included)

Methodology

Appendix - Categories of Software Included

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nr47gz/worldwide?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

